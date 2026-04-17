UAE Year Of The Family 2026: What Families Need To Know On Rights, Work, And Money

The UAE has declared 2026 the Year of the Family. But what does that mean for the millions of families from every corner of the world who call this country home?

It's more than banners and ceremonies. Across the country, government entities are rolling out initiatives that reach into daily life - household budgets, children's screen time, workplace flexibility, and legal rights. Here is what is already in place.

The most immediate benefit for resident families is already live. The Ministry of Family partnered with Fazaa to offer free discount memberships to all families living in the UAE citizens and residents alike. The only requirement: at least one child in the household.

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The membership unlocks discounts at more than 34,000 retail outlets inside and outside the UAE, price reductions on over 28,000 food and consumer products through Fazaa Stores, travel packages at over 500,000 hotels worldwide, and entertainment savings of up to 70 per cent. Demand was so high when the initiative launched in March that the Fazaa website slowed for hours under the volume of applications. Families can still register at fazaa.

A Federal Decree-Law on child digital safety came into force on January 1, 2026. The law covers every digital platform operating in the UAE or targeting users here from social media and gaming platforms to streaming services and e-commerce sites.

Under the law, platforms are required to introduce age-verification mechanisms, establish default privacy settings, block inappropriate content, and restrict targeted advertising directed at children. Platforms are also prohibited from collecting or sharing personal data of children under the age of 13 without verified parental consent.

A Child Digital Safety Council, chaired by the Minister of Family, has been established to oversee implementation. Platforms have until January 2027 to achieve full compliance.

Local governments are adjusting workplace policies to support working parents. Ajman introduced flexible working hours and remote work options for government employees, giving parents more room to manage both professional and family responsibilities.

At the federal level, a new Personal Status Law that came into force in April 2025 introduced changes affecting all residents. Children's custody now extends to the age of 18, and children aged 15 and above may choose which parent they wish to live with. Both parents are also granted equal travel rights for their children.

For non-Muslim residents, the UAE's civil personal status framework available across all seven emirates offers a secular alternative for marriage, divorce and custody matters.

Under the law, non-Muslim couples can marry without a religious ceremony or a guardian, with mutual consent as the sole requirement. Divorce is no-fault and can be granted at the first court session, without the need to prove harm. Child custody is joint and equal between both parents from birth to age of majority.

Abu Dhabi's Civil Family Court was the first to establish this system and continues to offer the most accessible entry point, including online applications and bilingual services. The court also handles wills for non-Muslim residents and in a 2026 update, non-Emirati Muslim expatriates may now also register civil wills through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Abu Dhabi's Department of Community Development signed an agreement with Al Maryah Bank to support the financial wellbeing of families in the emirate. The partnership covers financial literacy programmes، budgeting tools, savings options, and long-term planning resources available to all residents. The initiative reflects the view that family stability is built not only on relationships, but on economic resilience.

Abu Dhabi's Creative Media Authority launched the Family Portrait initiative - a photography competition open to families across the UAE. The call is simple: document a real moment from your daily life. Submissions are open throughout 2026.

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