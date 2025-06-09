Logan Finance Launches Open Road Series: Seven Non-QM Solutions Breaking Down Barriers To Homeownership

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan Finance Corporation , a top-five Non-QM lender, today unveiled its Open Road product series : seven specialized mortgage solutions transforming how mortgage brokers and correspondent lenders approach challenging loan scenarios. The suite addresses the financing gap affecting millions of creditworthy borrowers who don't meet conventional lending requirements.

With more than 16.75 million self-employed Americans, per the National Employment Law Project , the Open Road series arrives as traditional lending criteria become increasingly disconnected from modern borrower profiles.

"Every day, mortgage brokers and mortgage lenders encounter talented entrepreneurs, successful investors, and international buyers who deserve homeownership but can't check the conventional boxes," said Don Pace, CEO at Logan Finance. "Our Open Road series recognizes that the path to homeownership has evolved, and our lending solutions need to as well."

The Open Road series features:



Asset Qualification (Beyond) –Turn retirement accounts into keys. Perfect for your affluent buyers.

Bank Statement (Overland) – Because tax returns don't tell the whole story. 12-24 months of bank statements can help.

Condotel (Horizon) – Resort properties. Condo-hotels. Up to 75% LTV financing.

DSCR (Autobahn) – Airbnb-ready financing. DSCR for vacation rentals up to $1.5M at 70% LTV

DSCR: No-Ratio (Accelerate) – Qualify on guarantor's FICO, property LTV and reserves. Experienced investors can use this as a ticket to portfolio growth.

Full Doc (Roam) – Complex income, simple solution. Loan amounts up to $3M. P&L (Reach) – Smart businesses deserve smart loans. CPA-prepared P&Ls welcome.

"We've built solutions that work in the real world," said Bobby Love, President at Logan Finance. "Our scenario desk handles income calculations within 24 hours, our underwriters specialize in each product type, and we provide white-label marketing materials brokers and correspondents can use immediately. We're not just offering products-we're offering a partnership."

Key mortgage broker and correspondent advantages include:



Same-day scenario analysis

Dedicated condo review desk

Private-label marketing materials

Custom training programs Technology integration with major platforms

The complete Open Road product suite is available immediately through Logan Finance's wholesale and correspondent channels. To learn more, email [email protected] .

About Logan Finance Corporation



Logan Finance Corporation (NMLS ID # 127722) is a leading Non-QM mortgage lender providing access to innovative home financing solutions. Through its Correspondent and Wholesale channels, Logan offers a full suite of Non-QM products, including DSCR, Bank Statement, Condotel, Full-Doc, P&L, DSCR No-Ratio, and Asset Qualification loans. With over 70 years of lending experience, Logan continues to grow by staying true to its founding principles: a commitment to excellence and a relentless focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience. Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

SOURCE Logan Finance

