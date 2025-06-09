Sunrise Structures Brings Northern Indiana And Lower Michigan Shed Listings On Shedhub

ROCHESTER, IN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShedHub , an online marketplace for sheds and portable buildings, welcomes Sunrise Structures , a shed manufacturer serving Northern Indiana and Lower Michigan, as a seller on the platform. The addition brings Sunrise Structures' full line of customizable buildings to a broader digital audience, allowing customers to compare options and begin their purchase process online through ShedHub.

Sunrise Structures, which began in 1998 as Shirks Wood Products, initially specialized in wooden furniture components before shifting its focus to storage structures. By 2008, shed manufacturing became the company's primary line of business, and in 2016 the business rebranded under the Sunrise Structures name. Today, the company operates eight locations across Michigan and Indiana and manufactures a variety of portable buildings, including sheds, barns, cabins, garages, and home office units.

“Sunrise Structures is a well-established name in the Midwest, and their approach to craftsmanship, customization, and service aligns closely with what ShedHub exists to support,” said Shannon Latham, Project Manager at ShedHub.“Joining ShedHub increases visibility for their brand and gives buyers in their region another way to browse and compare structures.”

The company's product line includes standard utility and garden sheds , lofted and mini barns, pavilion and patio covers, prebuilt garages, and a growing line of residential-style structures such as gable cabins and backyard offices. Customers also have the ability to configure building dimensions, interior layouts, siding materials, and color options using Sunrise's online 3D builder.

Construction standards at Sunrise Structures emphasize durability and residential-grade materials. All sheds feature 3⁄4-inch tongue-and-groove plywood flooring, 2x6 treated floor joists, and DuraTemp real wood siding backed by a 50-year limited warranty. Roofs are made with RX4 residential-grade steel and come with a 40-year warranty. All buildings are constructed with MiraTEC treated trim, and all finishes use Sherwin-Williams paint with a 15-year warranty. Engineering certifications are available in both Indiana and Michigan, making the company's buildings suitable for a range of residential and commercial use cases in those states.

In addition to standard purchase options, Sunrise Structures has a rent-to-own program designed for customers who may prefer low upfront costs or who want to avoid traditional financing. The program requires no credit check and allows buyers to spread payments over 24, 36, 48, 60 or 84 months. Delivery is included within 100 miles of Sunrise's manufacturing center, with extended delivery available for a mileage fee.

With this addition, ShedHub continues its growth as a centralized resource for portable building shopping in the United States. The platform connects buyers with dealers across the country and provides tools to compare inventory, pricing, styles, and delivery availability in a single location.

