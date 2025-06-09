DALTILE's SUMMER SALE: TILE BUILT ON AMERICAN PRIDE

DALLAS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daltile is proud to launch its summer sale highlighting "Made in the USA" products with up to 40% off American-made tile collections. The industry-leading powerhouse brand represents 78 years of well-established domestic manufacturing, offering a generous discount on premium Made in the USA tile through this sale. This special promotion offers big savings until September 1, 2025. Daltile is the nation's largest manufacturer and marketer of tile for both residential and commercial use.

The following Daltile collections are included in the summer sale: Acreage , Artcrafted , Remedy , Calligo , Continental Slate , Enlite , Haddonstone , Iridescent Isles , Emerson Wood , Saddle Brook , Vertuo , Wanderwise , Sleigh Creek , Outlander, Haut Monde , Linden Point , Rhetoric , Scripter , Slate Attaché , Concrete Masonry , Indoterra , Modern Hearth , Rekindle , Fabric Art , Fabrique , Santino , Famed , Florentine , Marble Attaché , Marble Attaché Lavish , Perpetuo , Affinity , Archaia , Articulo , Bryne , and Calgary .

For this sale, Daltile is partnering with its nationwide network of Daltile Elite Statements Dealers to offer discounts across the country on Made in the USA tile. The Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Program is an exclusive Daltile initiative designed for the top independent dealers throughout the United States. To locate a participating Daltile Elite Statements Dealer, visit Summer Sale Discount – Up To 40% Off .

"Daltile is proud to remain your steadfast domestic provider that can meet the needs of Americans at all times," said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms, Dal-Tile LLC. "The prices on our local products are always some of the most stable in the industry due to our long-standing commitment to North American manufacturing. Launching this summer sale is an honor for us to provide our customers with even better prices on their favorite tile collections made exclusively in the USA. Not only do we source locally, but we strive to be an example of the benefits of domestic production."

"Yearly, we manufacture 500 million square feet of tile products right here in our nine USA manufacturing plants, completely tariff-free," continued Warren. "These company-owned plants produce over 70 unique collections and hundreds of distinctive designs made by the hard-working hands of American workers. In the current time of economic and tariff uncertainty, we are proud to have the backs of our customers."

"Our domestic manufacturing gives the Daltile brand a distinctly competitive edge in fulfilling the quick-turn expectations that have become standard in the industry. We are able to provide our customers with superior reliability and availability. Additionally, Daltile's domestic production ensures our brands offer the highest levels of quality and performance. Customers can have peace of mind knowing that our manufacturing processes and final products meet the higher environmental and indoor air quality standards imposed by U.S. regulations on domestically produced goods. Domestic production also empowers our brands to respond quickly to a changing marketplace and new trends, allowing us to accelerate the speed to market for new products. We have built a solid domestic production system over our 78 years, and we are proud to have solutions ready for virtually any customer need," concluded Warren.

For more on Daltile's Made in the USA products, visit Made in the USA .

About Daltile

Daltile is the industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass, metal, and stone tile as well as mosaics, extra-large slabs, countertops, and exterior tile products. Daltile products are distributed through over 260 company-owned sales service centers, stone slab yards, and design studios that service a robust network of trade customers. Daltile products are also sold through independent flooring retailers. Dedicated to innovative product development and distinguished style, Daltile provides a rich palette of quality products created to inspire residential and commercial designs. For more information, visit daltile and follow Daltile on Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn , Facebook , X , and YouTube .

