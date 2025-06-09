After Restoring Over 2 Million Handbags, FASHONPHILE Announces Launch Of Its First Renew Handbag Cleaning Kit

The leading ultra-luxury resale platform releases its first three-part care system designed by the brand's expert Atelier to protect the longevity and resale value of luxury handbags

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading resale e-commerce platform for pre-owned, ultra-luxury accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its proprietary ReNew Handbag Cleaning Kit.

This exclusive three-part care system is a first-of-its-kind offering in the luxury resale space and the debut product of FASHIONPHILE's larger Investment Protection Collection initiative, rolling out throughout the end of this year.

Driven by a commitment to develop products that extend the life of the luxury products they sell, FASHIONPHILE is doubling down on its efforts to fill that gap in the market. The ReNew Handbag Cleaning Kit is the result of a decade of in-house research and testing – by the same esteemed FASHIONPHILE Atelier expert team that has restored over 2 million handbags since the brand's inception in 1999.

"When we realized we couldn't find the right products on the market for our own Atelier, we knew we had to create them ourselves," says Sarah Davis, Founder and President of FASHIONPHILE. "This isn't just a kit – it's a reflection of years of research and the commitment to circularity we stand behind. Our team has tirelessly learned from caring for millions of designer handbags, and we felt a need to make that available to our customers and luxury enthusiasts who are as hungry for these products as we are. The luxury consumer spends a good deal of money on these investments that are sitting in their closets. With proper care, those pieces improve, maintain or even grow their value."

Starting today, the ReNew Handbag Cleaning Kit – priced at $85 and includes Handbag Cleaner, Handbag Conditioner, Premium Microfiber Cloth protection trio – is available to purchase exclusively on fashionphile .

"Luxury is not about excess – it's about quality and longevity, and we want to encourage treatment of luxury goods as long-term investments," says Davis. "We are offering a line of products that help our shoppers to give these special pieces the treatment those items deserve. Our Investment Protection Collection is our way of helping luxury enthusiasts and handbag lovers preserve their coveted collections and keep them looking the way they did when first purchased, for years to come."

ABOUT FASHIONPHILE: Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 20 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus, opening 10 FASHIONPHILE Selling Studio locations inside Neiman Marcus stores across the country. For more information on FASHIONPHILE please visit: FASHIONPHILE and on Instagram @Fashionphile .

