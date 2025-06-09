Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago Recognizes 2025 Leadership Award Recipients

CHICAGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is celebrating its 110th Anniversary & 2025 Annual Leadership Awards on June 26, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT at Maggiano's-Chicago. This convening is the Institute's major initiative on "advancing health equity by reducing healthcare disparities." More details and to register>

The 110th Anniversary celebrates the Institute's pioneering efforts in health equity, its accomplishments, and its vision for the future. The Annual Leadership Awards recognize the significant achievements and challenges overcome in advancing healthcare and public health issues. They serve as role models for all, especially in this changing healthcare landscape.

Join us in honoring these influential healthcare leaders recognized by the Institute of Medicine of Chicago as the 2025 Leadership Award recipients.

2025 IOMC Lifetime Achievement Award

James L. Madara, MD

CEO, American Medical Association

2025 IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Delivery Award - Individual

Neelum T. Aggarwal, MD

Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center

2025 IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Delivery Award - Organization

La Rabida Children's Hospital Behavioral Health & Community Programs

2025 IOMC Award for Public Service

LaMenta Conway, MD, MPH

I Am Abel Foundation

2025 The Portes Foundation & IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease

Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science

2025 Portes Foundation Meritorious Lifetime Achievement Award

Alejandro Aparicio, MD, FACP

We wish to thank our sponsors for their support: Washington Square Health Foundation, Golden Square, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Johnson & Johnson, Cannon Solutions USA, Novo Nordisk, and Hektoen. Our table sponsors are American Medical Association, Family Christian Health Center, Golz, Illinois Association for Behavioral Health, Michael Reese Research & Education Foundation, The Portes Foundation, and UI-Mile Square Health Center.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501c3 non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. Visit .

For more information contact:

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

Deborah Hodges

312.709.2685

[email protected]

SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of Chicago

