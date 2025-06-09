Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago Recognizes 2025 Leadership Award Recipients
CHICAGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is celebrating its 110th Anniversary & 2025 Annual Leadership Awards on June 26, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT at Maggiano's-Chicago. This convening is the Institute's major initiative on "advancing health equity by reducing healthcare disparities." More details and to register>
The 110th Anniversary celebrates the Institute's pioneering efforts in health equity, its accomplishments, and its vision for the future. The Annual Leadership Awards recognize the significant achievements and challenges overcome in advancing healthcare and public health issues. They serve as role models for all, especially in this changing healthcare landscape.
Join us in honoring these influential healthcare leaders recognized by the Institute of Medicine of Chicago as the 2025 Leadership Award recipients.
2025 IOMC Lifetime Achievement Award
James L. Madara, MD
CEO, American Medical Association
2025 IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Delivery Award - Individual
Neelum T. Aggarwal, MD
Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center
2025 IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Delivery Award - Organization
La Rabida Children's Hospital Behavioral Health & Community Programs
2025 IOMC Award for Public Service
LaMenta Conway, MD, MPH
I Am Abel Foundation
2025 The Portes Foundation & IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease
Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science
2025 Portes Foundation Meritorious Lifetime Achievement Award
Alejandro Aparicio, MD, FACP
We wish to thank our sponsors for their support: Washington Square Health Foundation, Golden Square, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Johnson & Johnson, Cannon Solutions USA, Novo Nordisk, and Hektoen. Our table sponsors are American Medical Association, Family Christian Health Center, Golz, Illinois Association for Behavioral Health, Michael Reese Research & Education Foundation, The Portes Foundation, and UI-Mile Square Health Center.
The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501c3 non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building new programs and services to meet better the needs of its members and the Chicago, Counties and the State of Illinois community. Visit .
For more information contact:
Institute of Medicine of Chicago
Deborah Hodges
312.709.2685
[email protected]
SOURCE The Institute of Medicine of ChicagoWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment