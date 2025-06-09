COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES NAMES TANDY ROBINSON CHAIR OF PHILANTHROPIC ADVISORY COUNCIL

Community Foundation Logo

Robinson, A Private Wealth Advisor in West Palm Beach, Has Been Part of the Community Foundation's PAC Since its Inception in 2018

- Mary Katherine Morales, vice president for Philanthropic ServicesWEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region's chronic and emerging issues, has announced the appointment of Tandy Robinson as Chair of its Philanthropic Advisory Council (PAC). The PAC is a network of trusted professionals who provide strategic guidance and thought leadership to help the Community Foundation best serve its clients and the broader community.“Our Philanthropic Advisory Council is in exceptional hands with Tandy Robinson stepping into the role of Chair,” said Mary Katherine Morales, vice president for Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation.“Tandy has been a passionate advocate for both our community and the Community Foundation since joining the PAC in 2018. We're grateful for her leadership and excited to continue expanding our impact alongside her in the community we proudly serve.”Robinson currently serves as a private wealth advisor at Goldman Sachs in West Palm Beach, where she co-leads a team focused on advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals on investment strategy and wealth management. She joined Goldman Sachs in 2007, following a 17-year tenure at Wachovia Bank, where she served as a partner and senior vice president in the wealth management division for 14 years.A graduate of Emory University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, Robinson is actively involved in the Palm Beach County community. She serves on the Board of Trustees at St. Andrew's School in Boca Raton and is also a trustee of Boca Helping Hands. She is the co-founder and former president of Impact 100 Palm Beach County and has been recognized as a Woman Volunteer of the Year nominee in both 2014 and 2016. She received the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award on National Philanthropy Day in 2014.Robinson resides in Delray Beach with her husband, Joe, and their daughter, Gracie.She succeeds Lisa Schneider, attorney and chair of Estate Planning & Administration at Gunster Private Wealth Services, who has served as Chair of the PAC since 2023.To learn more about the Community Foundation PAC, please visit philanthropic-advisory-council/ ,About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area's opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at .

