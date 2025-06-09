LG PURSUES 'CONNECT, INNOVATE & ELEVATE' CUSTOMER-ENGAGEMENT STRATEGY AT INFOCOMM

At 2025 Trade Show, LG Focuses on Partner Showcases,

AI Innovation, Immersive Product Demos, Customer Interactions

ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For North America's largest Pro AV industry trade show, InfoComm, this week in Orlando, commercial display innovator LG Electronics USA is taking a dynamic new approach that combines immersive product demonstrations, partner-driven integrations and meeting-focused consultations.

Anchored by its latest commercial display technologies, LG's InfoComm 2025 booth is being transformed into a consultative meeting hub that invites partners and customers alike to "Connect, Innovate and Elevate with LG." At the same time, LG commercial display solutions will be prominently featured in more than 20 partner booths throughout the show floor, offering attendees real-world demonstrations across key vertical markets.

"Our strategy at InfoComm 2025 is to start or strengthen relationships, introduce collaborative ideas, and then follow up with deeper consultations. It's a more comprehensive and focused approach to developing tailored customer solutions," said LG Electronics USA's B2B Marketing Head David Bacher.

In LG's own booth, showcased products include the 75-inch LG CreateBoard, 136-inch LG MAGNIT AM Micro LED, 105-inch 21:9 Ultra Stretch signage display optimized for business environments, 55-inch Transparent OLED, 55-inch LG UH5N Series displays, 37-inch Ultra Stretch and 27-inch Kiosk displays, as well as LG Business Cloud solutions.

A highlight is a unique 30-inch transparent LG OLED display with an AI assistant that LG showcases in collaboration with AI pioneer Invisible Arts. The display concept is designed to act as a digital concierge or virtual assistant that can help reduce the operational challenges faced by many commercial customers while improving consumer satisfaction by interacting with a synthetic human that is both effective and friendly.

Across the show floor, LG is collaborating with a wide network of partners with each showcasing specific LG products and integrated solutions. They include 136-inch All-in-One displays; diagnostic, medical, and surgical monitors; gram notebook computers; ultra-stretch displays; and outdoor high-brightness displays, among others. LG is encouraging attendees to visit participating partner booths through a special LG Partner Pursuit game to earn a chance to win prizes.

"There's no better way to demonstrate the power of our solutions than by having our partners showing them in action," said Bacher. "At InfoComm 2025, we're not just exhibiting – we're collaborating, consulting and co-creating with our partners and customers."

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG's U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60-billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit . Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

