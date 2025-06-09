Scientific Games Builds On Digital Lottery Momentum With Key Executive Hires

Laura Higgins has been named Vice President, Customer Success & Strategy for the Company's global digital team. She brings more than 20 years of experience in e-commerce, general management, strategy, product, marketing and finance from leading companies such as Procter & Gamble, Shutterfly, Albertsons and Gartner.

"Our Digital team is experiencing strong momentum and we're building an adaptable organization with a clear focus on the future," said Matt Lynch, President, Digital for Scientific Games. "We are thrilled to welcome top-tier digital experts like Keshav Pitani and Laura Higgins. Their addition to our team reflects our continued investment in innovation, which is key to long-term sustainability for our lottery customers worldwide through consumer-centric digital programs."

Pitani will lead Scientific Games' digital games and SG Content Hub strategy, leveraging his expertise across digital game studios and partnerships to drive innovation and growth. A proven leader in managing creative and technology teams, Pitani has a strong background in developing game studios, delivering omnichannel content and designing scalable platforms. His prior accomplishments include playing a critical product strategy role in Scientific Games Corporation's 2022 launch of Light & Wonder and the company's successful entry into the U.S. and Canadian video lottery markets. Pitani has successfully launched creative digital and retail product verticals, designed a real-time AI product for high-speed casino play activity, and developed the satellite communication sub-system used in Boeing 737s and 747s.

Higgins spent most of her career identifying new growth opportunities in the consumer product goods, digital and ecommerce sectors, building and running new businesses. She has a proven track record of unlocking growth and loyalty through a deep understanding of customers and marketplaces. At Procter & Gamble, Higgins led the launch of several new consumer products as a Brand Director within Home Care. As General Manager of Category Expansion at Shutterfly, she drove new category development. Most recently, as Vice President of Shopper Engagement Platforms at Albertsons, she led a team that launched highly successful digital programs integrating retail consumer experiences and leveraging AI-powered assistant innovations.

Scientific Games is a trusted partner to more than 30 lotteries globally with iLottery solutions, including in the U.S., Canada, UK, Denmark, Germany, France and Turkey. With operations on five continents, the company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

About Scientific Games

