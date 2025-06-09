Tcmc To Showcase Asia's Leading Cell & Gene Therapy CDMO Capabilities At BIO International Convention

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, tcmc is dedicated to producing high-quality CGT products. One of its key technologies is lentiviral vector (LVV) production, which plays an important role in genetically engineering T cells for innovative immunotherapies. Beyond LVV, tcmc's expertise extends to development of genetically modified cells such as CAR-T cells, and non-genetically modified cell therapies, including dendritic cells (DC), cytokine-induced killer cells (CIK), natural killer cells (NK), and stem cells.

At the core of tcmc's operations is its state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility, designed to meet the highest industry standards under PIC/S GMP guidelines. The company's comprehensive services extend beyond manufacturing, covering IND-enabling Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) development, clinical production, and commercial expansion. Through partnerships with global innovators, industry leaders, and healthcare professionals, tcmc is driving advancements in cancer treatment and health management.

A Seamless, End-to-End CDMO Solution for CGT Manufacturing

tcmc offers an integrated, end-to-end CDMO solution designed to accelerate cell and gene therapy development while optimizing costs. tcmc's versatile manufacturing platform streamlines the entire process, from early-stage research through clinical trials and commercial production

For example, in CAR-T therapy, tcmc offers an end-to-end solution that includes the development and production of lentiviral vectors, genetic modification of T cells, expansion and testing of CAR-T cells, and full regulatory compliance. This comprehensive service allows biotech and pharmaceutical companies to bring innovative therapies to market faster and more efficiently.

Your Trusted CGT Partner in Asia's Biotech Hub

tcmc serves as a strategic partner for international biotech companies seeking to expand their reach and manufacturing capabilities into Asia. Taiwan's advantageous geographic location provides efficient access to key cities across the Asia-Pacific region within 6.5 hours, positioning tcmc as an ideal gateway for global expansion. Furthermore, tcmc adheres to the most stringent global regulatory standards. Its quality control (QC) laboratory instruments and equipment comply with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 regulations, ensuring unparalleled transparency, data integrity, and strict adherence to industry best practices. This commitment to rigorous compliance guarantees that all quality control processes meet global standards, providing reliable documentation and comprehensive compliance support for every client.

Showcasing Taiwan's Biotech Strength at BIO 2025

As a key participant at the BIO International Convention 2025 – the world's largest and most influential biotech event attracting over 20,000 industry leaders – tcmc will be prominently featured within the Taiwan Pavilion. This collective effort, spearheaded by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs' Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will bring together leading government agencies like the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), alongside Taiwan's pioneering biotech companies such as tcmc, to showcase groundbreaking technologies and services on the global stage. tcmc's active participation reinforces Taiwan's emergence as a premier biotech hub and significantly enhances its international visibility.

Taiwan Pavilion & Taiwan Cell Manufacturing Company (tcmc) at BIO 2025



Exhibition Dates: June 16–19

Venue: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center Booth Number: Booth NO. 1545 & 1645

Contact: Robert Lin, Deputy General Manager, tcmc, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE tcmc