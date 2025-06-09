Switchbot Officially Launches Multitasking Household Robot K20+ Pro

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the core of this innovative robot lies FusionPlatformTM, a modular system enhanced with ClawLockTM technology, enabling the K20+ Pro to connect seamlessly with other smart devices and accessories. Whether it's cleaning, delivering household items, monitoring your home, or ensuring air quality, the K20+ Pro handles it all autonomously.

A New Way to Approach Home Management

Featuring a mini robot vacuum, a base station, and FusionPlatformTM, a unique adaptable mobile platform, K20+ Pro is a household assistant capable of handling diverse tasks in multiple different forms, while integrating the comfort, security, and household robot product lines of SwitchBot.

K20+ Pro: A Smart Delivery Assistant

From delivering food and drinks to carrying small packages, the K20+ Pro features an adaptable mobile platform, FusionPlatformTM, that supports customized payloads and up to 8 kg of weight. Families can now rely on the robot to carry out everyday chores, such as delivering items to seniors or managing pet care supplies.

K20+ Pro Patrol Kit: A Mobile Security Guardian

Equipped with SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam Plus 2K or 3K, the K20+ Pro Patrol Kit offers real-time monitoring, advanced motion detection, and instant notifications. Integrated with the SwitchBot app, it allows users to patrol their homes remotely, ensuring pets, children, and valuables are always safe.

K20+ Pro Air Purifier Kit: A Mobile Air Quality Savior

When paired with the SwitchBot Air Purifier Series, the K20+ Pro Air Purifier Kit transforms home air purification into a mobile, intelligent experience. Equipped with advanced filtration technology, it autonomously travels from room to room, eliminating allergens, odors, and pollutants, ensuring consistently clean air throughout the home.

K20+ Pro Air Flow Kit: A Mobile Circulator Fan

Integrated with the SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan, the K20+ Pro Air Flow Kit efficiently mobilizes and elevates the process of air circulation of your space. With the portable design of the SwitchBot Battery Circulator Fan, this kit moves from room to room for better air circulation, even while users are away from home.

Additionally, users can purchase the SwitchBot Adjustable Device Stand and SwitchBot Cordless Vacuum to form combinations of even greater versatility. For the ultimate experience, users can create the SwitchBot K20+ Pro Omni Ultimate Kit with all of the above products.

FusionPlatformTM: An Ultimate DIY Enabler

As the core of K20+ Pro, FusionPlatformTM is designed to unlock endless customization and flexibility for DIY enthusiasts. It serves as a modular foundation that allows users to create, adapt, and personalize the robot for a wide variety of innovative applications.

Whether users are looking to add new functionality or enhance existing capabilities, FusionPlatformTM supports seamless integration with custom-made attachments and 3D-printed components. With its built-in power ports, FusionPlatform also supports third-party devices such as speakers and UV sterilization lamps.

FusionPlatformTM transforms the SwitchBot K20+ Pro into a canvas of engineering creativity, inviting users to reimagine how household robots can be tailored to meet their needs. Later in the year, SwitchBot will also host a contest calling for all DIY lovers to design and present their creative ways to utilize the K20+ Pro.

Seamless Navigation & Smart Home Integration

Equipped with D-ToF Lidar Navigation and dual laser sensors, the K20+ Pro maps your home with centimeter-level precision. Meanwhile, it also works effortlessly with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and the broader SwitchBot Ecosystem. Its remote control functionality makes it suitable for families with children, seniors, and pets, acting as both a caretaker and a versatile assistant.

SwitchBot K20+ Pro is available now on SwitchBot's official website for pre-order, with multiple kit options to choose from, starting from $699.99/£599.99/€599.99.

For more information, visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

