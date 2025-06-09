Russia Seeks Alternative Agri Platform Within BRICS - Ukraine's Intel
"The Kremlin is promoting the project as a tool to strengthen positions in the global agricultural market and circumvent Western sanctions. The goal is to strengthen its influence across the Global South. The Kremlin sees the new exchange as a step toward a broader commodity platform for oil, metals, and gas," the agency's press service reported on Facebook.
According to the FISU, Russian authorities imply that the new platform will allow for forming an "independent" price for grain within the BRICS, minimizing the influence of Western traders and the dollar, and switching to mutual settlements in national currencies.Read also: Russia intends to formally map temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - intelligence
"However, the initiative is unlikely to secure real support. China, Iran, Belarus, and India have so far refrained from active participation due to the risks of secondary sanctions and the threat of losing access to markets. Without their economic involvement, the project will remain declarative," the agency believes.Read also: Nauseda urges maximum expansion of EU sanctions against Russia
As reported, on May 28, 2025, the FISU said wheat exports from Russia are on a steep decline.
Photo: facebook/SZRUkraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment