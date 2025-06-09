Forkardt Hardinge Acquires ATS Systems, Expands Capabilities In Machine Tool Accessories

ELMIRA, N.Y., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forkardt Hardinge, a global leader in precision workholding, proudly announces the acquisition of ATS Systems. This strategic acquisition strengthens Forkardt Hardinge's position in the machine tool industry while expanding its capabilities to deliver comprehensive solutions designed to support all major industrial sectors. ATS Systems is a nationally recognized supplier of machine tool accessories including workholding, coolant management systems, bar feeders and more. This acquisition marks the first for Forkardt Hardinge since partnering with Centre Lane Partners in September of 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome ATS Systems to the Forkardt Hardinge family," said Ryan Ervin, CEO , Forkardt Hardinge. "This acquisition is more than just a growth opportunity; it's an alignment of commercial and product strategy. Together, our product portfolio, sales and service network and manufacturing capability can help customers achieve new levels of efficiency and profitability." We are excited not only for this acquisition but for the others that will be joining the Forkardt Hardinge family in the future," Ervin continues.

"Centre Lane Partners is excited to continue our investment in the machine tool sector. This acquisition demonstrates Forkardt Hardinge's strategic vision of building a comprehensive portfolio of world-class machine tool accessories" said Quinn Morgan, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Centre Lane Partners.

This acquisition will allow for streamlined production, enhanced operational efficiency, and further support Forkardt Hardinge's commitment to delivering high-quality, American-made products. Customers can expect continued access to ATS's full product line and support personnel in addition to Forkardt Hardinge's existing global support of engineering, customer service, and manufacturing excellence.

Forkardt Hardinge is actively seeking additional machine tool accessory companies to partner with, any interested party should contact Ryan Ervin for more information, [email protected] .

About Forkardt Hardinge

Forkardt Hardinge has been a premiere global Workholding supplier for over 130 years. The Company's comprehensive product portfolio enables it to provide solutions in every major industry and region. Forkardt Hardinge's workforce is composed of dedicated engineers, who are experts across the full spectrum of products including swiss collets , quick change collet chucks , power chucks , manual chucks , rotary tables, cylinders and accessories for both standard and engineered solutions.

About Centre Lane Partners

Founded in 2007, Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle market companies. Centre Lane employs a flexible strategy that approaches complex situations with a solutions orientation. Centre Lane has an experienced, collaborative and diverse team, and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital and Centre Lane's operational, financial and strategic expertise and support.

About ATS Systems

ATS Systems is a national leading machine tool accessories and automation supplier delivering reliable solutions with unwavering support that increases manufacturing productivity and throughput. For over 30 years, ATS has installed thousands of machine tool accessories and automation systems allowing customers to achieve productivity gains and increased profitability.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brent Sharkey

Marketing Manager, Forkardt Hardinge

[email protected]



SOURCE Forkardt Hardinge

