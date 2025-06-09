GTLS Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Proposed Merger Of Chart Industries, Inc. With Flowserve Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”) with Flowserve Corporation (“Flowserve”) in an all-stock transaction under which Chart stockholders will receive 3.165 shares of Flowserve common stock for each share of Chart common stock owned.

If you remain a Chart shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the exchange, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ... .

Why is there an investigation?

On June 4, 2025, Chart announced that it had agreed to merge with Flowserve in an all-stock transaction under which Chart stockholders will receive 3.165 shares of Flowserve common stock for each share of Chart common stock owned.

“We are investigating whether the Chart Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Chart shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Chart shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

...

