MARS Company Announces Veroflow Mobile App: Revolutionizing Meter Field Testing For Water Municipalities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The VEROflow Mobile Tester App, now available on the App Store for iOS devices (version 16.0 or later), integrates advanced features with an intuitive interface to meet the demands of modern field testing. Optimized for iPhone and iPad, this app delivers unmatched functionality with secure local data storage, making it an indispensable tool for water management professionals.

Smart OCR Meter Recognition : Automatically captures meter readings, serial numbers, and more with intelligent value extraction-just snap a photo, and the app does the rest.

MARS AI Chat : Offers instant support with an intelligent AI assistant, providing answers on app usage, best practices, and step-by-step guidance for VEROflow-4 hardware.

Advanced Geolocation Integration : Leverages GPS tracking, Google Maps integration, and reverse address lookup to document the precise location of each test.

Comprehensive Analytics Dashboard : Provides real-time insights with customizable charts (line, bar, scatter) to track accuracy and visualize trends.

Comprehensive Reporting and Test History : Access searchable test records with chronological tracking, exportable as PDF or CSV reports, and share directly from your iPhone via email or other apps. Seamless iOS Integration and Offline Capability : Works flawlessly on iPhone and iPad, with full offline functionality that stores all data locally for maximum security.

"The VEROflow Mobile Tester App is a game-changer for water municipalities performing in-field large meter testing," said Dave Corey, CEO at MARS Company. "By combining precision technology with a user-centric design, we're empowering field technicians to test smarter, work faster, and ensure compliance-all while keeping their data secure. This app is the future of in-field large meter testing."

Available now on the Apple App Store, the VEROflow Mobile Tester App is the go-to solution for water municipalities looking to streamline their field-testing operations. Download today and pair with your VEROflow-4 Field Testing Unit to experience unparalleled precision and efficiency. MARS Company will exhibit at the AWWA ACE25 Trade show from June 9th – 11th, 2025, in Denver, Colorado, at booth #3344. For more information about this innovative solution and how it can revolutionize your meter testing process, please visit our website at marswater or contact our sales team at [email protected] .

About MARS Company

As the global leader in water meter measurement for sustainable revenue recovery, MARS Company continues to innovate and transform the water meter measurement industry worldwide through the unparalleled design, development, and manufacturing of patented analytical enterprise software and ultra-high-precision measurement equipment. Whether the test bench solutions or enterprise software systems, each offering from MARS provides customers with state-of-the-art business intelligence, powerful data visualization, and highly advanced solutions to some of the most common yet costly water management issues.

CONTACT: Jeff Butt, Vice President of Operations; Tel: (813) 466-9808, [email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," and similar words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause MARS Company's actual results to be materially different from historical results or any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. MARS Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof. The potential risks and uncertainties which could cause actual growth and results to differ materially include but are not limited to, customer acceptance of the company's services, products and fee structures, the success of the company's brand development efforts, the volatile and competitive nature of the water industry, and changes in domestic and international market conditions, and foreign exchange rates.

SOURCE MARS Company