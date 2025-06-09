Seceon And Aquion Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate AI-Driven Cybersecurity In ANZ And Japan

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this collaboration, Aquion becomes an authorized value-added distributor for Seceon's OTM Platform developed grounds up with full suite of proactive detection, remediation and continuous compliance, including its advanced aiSIEM, aiXDR360, aiMSSP, aiSecurityScore360, aiSecurityBI360 and SeraAI.

The partnership directly addresses a growing challenge across ANZ and Japan: security teams are overwhelmed by the complexity of managing multiple, siloed tools. The traditional best-of-breed approach-where SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and threat intelligence solutions are integrated piecemeal-struggles to keep up with modern attack techniques and the scale of nation-state threats. Seceon's unified platform offers a simpler, more resilient path forward by consolidating detection, response, and compliance into a single, AI/ML-powered solution.

"Aquion's deep expertise in Channels and its established network across ANZ make them an ideal partner for Seceon," said Chandra Pandey, Founder and CEO of Seceon . "Together, we are empowering organizations with a unified, AI/ML and DTM-native platform that delivers real-time threat detection, risk scoring, and automated response - without the complexity of legacy SIEM and SOAR stacks." We have also appointed Manish Karanji as a Director of channels in ANZ & Japan, he will closely work with Aquion for developing ANZ-J. Chandra Pandey added.

As part of the partnership, Aquion will deliver technical enablement, pre-sales engineering, and localized support to partners and end-users adopting Seceon's platform. The partnership also unlocks new opportunities for regional MSSPs and cloud providers to launch managed detection and response services using Seceon's multi-tenant, multi-tier architecture.

"At Aquion, we pride ourselves on bringing leading-edge security technologies to our customers," said Stuart Hogben, CEO of Aquion. "Seceon's AI-powered approach to extended detection and response provides unmatched visibility, automation, and cost-efficiency, making it a game-changer for our partners and clients in ANZ."

The alliance comes at a time when organizations across the region face rising cyber threats from both criminals and nation-state actors, with increasing demand for intelligent, consolidated security platforms that are easy to deploy, scale, and operate.

About Seceon

Seceon® is a global leader in AI-driven cybersecurity, enabling organizations to detect, respond to, and remediate threats in real time. With a unified platform that integrates SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence, Seceon helps enterprises and service providers eliminate cyber risks while reducing operational costs. More than 9,000 customers worldwide rely on Seceon's aiXDR360 platform to stay ahead of today's advanced threats.

About Aquion

Aquion is a leading Australian software distributor, specializing in connecting world-class technology vendors with the largest resellers across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. With a commitment to delivering value through the channel, Aquion offers a comprehensive portfolio of disruptive technologies in the areas of Application & DevOps, Data & AI, Cyber Security, Networking & Connectivity, as well as Modern Workplace. Backed by a highly responsive sourcing team and a reputation for outstanding service, Aquion enables partners to drive growth and capitalize on new opportunities. Focused on collaboration, innovation, and customer success, Aquion remains a trusted partner for vendors and resellers alike at APAC.

