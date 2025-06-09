GELITA Showcases Advanced Excipient Solutions At BIO International- June 2025 In Boston

MEDELLAPRO® stands out for its versatility and inherent biocompatibility, making it ideal for applications such as surgical sealants, hemostatic agents, scaffolds, 3D bioprinting and drug delivery systems. Vaccines stabilized with VACCIPRO® show very low allergenic potential, high bioavailability and excellent cell tissue affinity. VACCIPRO® is globally recognized as THE gold standard by vaccine manufacturers.

With a strong commitment to quality and innovation, GELITA continues to empower the pharmaceutical and medical device industries with solutions that drive efficiency and safety in the development of life-saving therapies. GELITA is well advanced in developing biotechnological processes to produce animal-free alternatives with optimized properties that are even more resource-efficient and sustainable than conventional methods. With the pharmaceutical know-how of the GELITA Pharma Institute and GELITA's Biotech R&D Hub, the company is well-equipped to expand its biotechnological expertise and product portfolio

Visit GELITA at Booth 2865-01in the German Pavilion to explore how MEDELLAPRO® and VACCIPRO® are shaping the future of vaccine development and medical devices.

About GELITA

GELITA is one of the leading companies for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is always available for customers. GELITA's performance is based on 150 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins, and a strong desire for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company, which is always looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition markets, as well as for technical applications.

Within its range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities as well as tailor-made gelatins. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for customers in every continent. In today's landscape of high consumer demands, manufacturers of food products must rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for successful developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfill all these requirements, a particular plus being the fact that they are foodstuffs (i.e. no E-number).