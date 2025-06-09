Tanzania Hosts Continental Push For Inclusive Internet Governance

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

More than 1,000 delegates from across the continent and beyond gathered in Dar es Salaam from 29 to 31 May for the 14th Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF), a platform committed to shaping inclusive and locally driven digital policies in Africa.

Held under the theme“Empowering Africa's digital future,” the forum took place at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre. It was convened by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Union, in partnership with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

From ministers and parliamentarians to youth leaders, private sector innovators and community voices, participants discussed how Africa can strengthen its role in global digital governance and bridge structural divides in internet access and infrastructure.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Tanzania's Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Jerry William Silaa, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He outlined the country's digital transformation efforts, highlighting initiatives such as the Digital Economy Strategy 2024, Jamii Namba (digital ID), Jamii Malipo (interoperable payments), and Jamii Exchange (data sharing framework).

“Tanzania is ready to collaborate with the international community in ensuring that the goals of the World Summit on Information Society, Africa Internet Governance Forum, the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and those agreed in the Global Digital Compact are achieved,” said Mr Silaa.

The Tanzanian minister said hosting the forum was“clear evidence and continuation of our commitment to bring development not only to our citizens but to the African community and the world at large.”

Mactar Seck, chief of the Emerging Technologies and Digital Transformation Section at ECA, said Africa has made important progress in connectivity, growing from just 2.1 per cent in 2005 to 38 per cent today, and now leads globally in mobile money transactions. Still, 62 per cent of the population remains offline, and only a small portion of online content is produced in African languages.

Mr Seck called for more investment in digital public infrastructure, stronger local content production, harmonized regulation and better digital skills development, while emphasizing the need to center the voices of youth, women and communities in digital policy.

Youth IGF Tanzania coordinator Millennium Malamla urged leaders to treat young people not just as future decision-makers but as active partners shaping the continent's direction. She highlighted the importance of building innovation ecosystems, expanding access to technology and embedding youth leadership into planning and governance.

Christine Grau, representing the European Union, reaffirmed the EU-AU partnership on digital cooperation. She noted that the EU is investing in Africa's digital backbone through the Global Gateway Initiative, including fibre and satellite infrastructure, to promote open and rights-based digital spaces.

Among those contributing to the dialogue were Chengetai Masango, head of the UN Internet Governance Forum Secretariat, and Michel Toto, UNESCO's country representative in Tanzania. Both underscored the need for inclusive governance frameworks that reflect the continent's diversity and priorities.

Over three days, the forum featured ministerial roundtables and expert workshops on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data governance, universal connectivity, and digital public infrastructure. It also marked the launch of Tanzania's AI readiness assessment report and commemorated the 20th anniversary of the global IGF process.

The gathering concluded with the adoption of the Dar es Salaam Declaration, which reaffirms Africa's shared commitment to closing digital divides and shaping global digital policy through the Global Digital Compact and the upcoming Internet Governance Forum in Norway.

