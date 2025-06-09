HLRBO Debuts Mobile App To Give Hunters Nationwide Access To Hunting Land At Their Fingertips
With thousands of properties across the U.S. and Canada, the app connects hunters directly with landowners-cutting out the middleman and keeping costs low
BRAINERD, Minn., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HLRBO (Hunting Land Rentals By Owner), the platform for seamless land leasing and a fast-growing leader in providing hunting land leases nationwide, has announced the availability of a new mobile app in both iOS and Android versions, which can be downloaded starting today in the respective app stores. The app is also available in the Mac App store, for Macs with an M1 chip or later running macOS 12.0 or later.Continue Reading
The app , named simply HLRBO, allows hunters to lease private land directly from trusted landowners, and to get exclusive alerts for their next hunt. For landowners looking to lease to verified hunters, HLRBO provides a seamless and secure experience.
Benefits for Landowners and Hunters
It's never been easier for landowners to lease their property to responsible hunters. Listings are free, and there are no fees or commissions. Hunters contact landowners directly.
The app offers many benefits for hunters, letting them:
Explore thousands of private hunting properties nationwide
Get real-time land availability alerts
Contact verified landowners and secure leases with confidence
Manage their leased properties all in one place
Hunters can access HLRBO subscriptions within the app, just as they can on the HLRBO website .
Key features provided within the app include:
Terrain Maps
In-App Messaging
Saved Searches so hunters can be the first to know when new leases get listed
HLRBO Verifies Hunters on Its Platform
HLRBO offers a background check as part of its "Hunter Verification Process." Landowners can now have the peace of mind of knowing they are leasing their properties to responsible hunters. Verification is quick and easy, requiring just a few simple steps. HLRBO'S streamlined system ensures that access to premium hunting grounds is both swift and secure.
"Hunting leases through HLRBO offer unmatched access, flexibility, and convenience," said Heath Schubert, CEO. "The platform makes it easy to browse, compare, and secure leases entirely online, with detailed maps, property features, and hunting availability at your fingertips. Whether you're searching for a weekend turkey spot or a full-season deer lease, we provide a streamlined, hassle-free experience tailored to every hunter's needs."
Contact:
Graeme Thickins
For HLRBO
[email protected]
612-867-4055
