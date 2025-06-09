Ukraine, Russia Start All-For-All Swap Of Several POW Categories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Ours are home. Ukrainians are coming back home from Russian captivity. Today, the exchange began, which will continue in several stages over the coming days. Among the categories of those we are bringing back now are the injured and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age," Zelensky noted.

According to the president, the process is "quite complicated, there are many sensitive details, negotiations are ongoing virtually every day".

Ukrainians are returning home from Russian captivity / Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

“We expect that the agreements on humanitarian issues reached during the meeting in Istanbul will be implemented in full. We are doing our best to bring back everyone. We are working to this end at all levels,” the president emphasized.

“We must bring back home eryone who remains in captivity,” Zelensky stressed, expressing gratitude to all who contribute to the effort.

Video: Telegram / Dmytro Lubinets

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and Russia agreed during the talks in Istanbul to launch an all-for-all exchange regarding two categories of prisoners of war.