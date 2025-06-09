Trump's Travel Ban Dashes Afghan Families' Hopes For Reuniting

The U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, including Afghanistan, has shattered the hopes of Afghan families waiting to reunite with loved ones across borders. The order, signed Wednesday, has caused panic and disappointment among refugee communities and advocacy groups.

Jim Ray, an Afghan refugee rights advocate in Colombia, warned that many Afghans will now remain separated from their families.“The return of the Taliban already changed U.S. engagement with Afghanistan,” he said, adding,“We must wait and see how this ban will be implemented in practice.”

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) called the executive order“inhumane and unjust,” stating it arbitrarily separates families who have endured years of displacement and war. AfghanEvac, a refugee assistance organization, condemned the move as a“political performance” and labeled it a“moral disgrace and insult” to U.S. allies and veterans.

For Afghan families like that of Mohammad Sharafuddin, the ban is deeply personal. Sharafuddin, who sought asylum in the U.S. nearly nine years ago with his wife and young son, had long hoped to bring his nephew to safety.“It was shocking to hear Afghanistan included,” he told ABC News, noting the continued suffering of Afghan women under Taliban rule.

“I'm not ready to call him,” Sharafuddin added emotionally.“It's devastating news. He's anxious and wants to come. I don't know how to explain this to him.”

The travel ban has reignited criticism from rights groups and former diplomats, who say it betrays Afghan allies who supported U.S. missions. Many argue the ban contradicts American values of freedom and humanitarian responsibility, particularly toward a nation that endured two decades of U.S. involvement.

As the full implications of the ban unfold, advocates urge the Biden administration to review and potentially reverse the order. For thousands of Afghans still in limbo, time is running out to escape persecution and rebuild their lives alongside family in the United States.

