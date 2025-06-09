Animal Protection Party Of Canada Continues To Press The Federal Government On Import Of Endangered Monkeys From Cambodia
Earlier this year, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretariat recommended suspending worldwide trade in Cambodian-origin macaques after Cambodian officials and nationals were found to have falsified export paperwork and laundered tens of thousands of wild-caught monkeys into the laboratory supply chain, claiming that they were captive-bred. As a result, the U.S. stopped accepting all monkey imports from Cambodia. Canada, however, increased acceptance of the monkeys, making it the world's largest importer of Cambodian-origin macaques, importing nearly 10,000 of the endangered monkeys since 2023.
The monkeys being imported are long-tailed macaques, a species listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They are endangered largely because of habitat loss and exploitation by the research industry.
Canada is a signatory to CITES, which obligates the country to prevent illegal wildlife trade. While the U.S. has taken decisive action to protect these endangered monkeys, Canada has not.
“Why do Canadian authorities continue to pass the buck?” asked Liz White, Leader, Animal Protection Party of Canada.“It's shameful that Canada is not exercising the precautionary principal to protect an endangered species. Thankfully some Members of Parliament are questioning what's happening. We are grateful to MP Boulerice for sponsoring an e-petition.”
Petition e-6537, which calls upon the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to order an immediate suspension of all endangered monkey imports from Cambodia, is open for signatures until September 26, 2025.
“This is a brutal practice that must stop,” added MP Alexandre Boulerice, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.“The NDP urges the Liberal government to change the rules so we can protect this animal and its rights. We must protect this endangered species."
Contact:
Liz White, Leader
Animal Protection Party of Canada
...
416-462-9541
Legal Disclaimer:
