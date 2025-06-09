Providence Films,A Valiant Eagle Inc(OTC:PSRU)Subsidiary, Starts Film Faster 48 Festival - Filmmakers Win Big In Hollywood

film fast

- Dr. Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of publicly traded media company Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU), has announced the official launch of Film Faster 48 , an unprecedented 48-hour filmmaking competition where winners earn more than bragging rights-they gain Hollywood access, industry credits, and real profit participation in future films.

Launching July 8 in Los Angeles, the festival combines career acceleration with brand marketing and franchise scalability. To participate, teams register at FilmFaster48. Registrants will receive the instructions for the creative challenge. They will be given 48 hours to write, shoot, edit, and deliver a short film of 4-7 minutes in length. A panel of judges will select the winning team, which will receive a cash prize and a co-production credit on a major feature film by Brian Oliver and New Republic Pictures (Black Swan, 1917). An audience will view all submissions.

“No other festival is giving filmmakers the opportunity to co-produce a fully financed film with real equity and profit share,” said Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Providence Film Group and CalExit.“This isn't a contest. It's a career-defining platform.”

The theme for the first competition is CalExit, offering filmmakers a timely, high-stakes narrative to explore. CalExit refers to the concept of California seceding from the United States to form an independent nation. As a cultural and political thought experiment, it explores themes of sovereignty, identity, and progressive values in a divided America.

First Theme: CalExit

Festival Timeline

Kickoff Event: July 8, 2025 (Los Angeles, CA)

Instructions Released: July 11, 2025

Film Submission Deadline: July 13, 2025

Judging Period: July 14–17, 2025

Premiere Screenings: July 22–23, 2025

Registration Tiers

. $550 – Early Bird (Now – June 16)

. $650 – Regular (June 17 – July 5)

. $750 – Late (July 6 – July 11)

Registration includes kickoff access, rule packets, submission portal credentials, and red-carpet invitations.

Why Shareholders Should Be Excited

This competition isn't just a cultural event-it's a revenue engine and IP funnel for Valiant Eagle Inc:

- Entry fees

- Branded content integration

- Distribution rights

- Streaming partnerships

- Backend participation in Providence's upcoming feature film

Register Now



About Providence Film Group

Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc., is a Los Angeles-based film production company focused on innovation, inclusion, and disruption. From festivals to full-length features, Providence develops scalable content strategies that launch new talent and generate shareholder value.

About Valiant Eagle

Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a multi-sector corporation leveraging innovation, asset-backed ventures, and strategic partnerships to deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.

About Film Faster 48

Film Faster 48 is a high-stakes, 48-hour filmmaking competition created by Providence Film Group to discover, develop, and launch the next generation of filmmaking talent. Unlike traditional festivals, it offers real-world career rewards-cash prizes, co-producer credits, equity participation, and mentorship-while giving brands and businesses a unique platform for immersive storytelling. Each event centers around a provocative theme, beginning with“CalExit,” and challenges creators to deliver compelling content under pressure.

Film fast intro vid

