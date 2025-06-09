MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED (NASDAQ: MSTR) SHAREHOLDER ALERT Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Microstrategy Incorporated Investors Of Upcoming Deadline
Should You Join This Class Action Lawsuit?
- Do you, or did you, own shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR)?
Did you purchase your shares between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025, inclusive?
Did you lose money in your investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated?
If you purchased or acquired Strategy securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit MicroStrategy Incorporated Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or ... .
A lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Strategy between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025 , inclusive., alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its senior officers.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made misrepresentations concerning the anticipated profitability of the Company's bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by July 15, 2025 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members' behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.
All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's“Plaintiffs' Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2025 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact Information:
Peter Allocco
Investor Relations Manager
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
(212) 951-2030
...
