Shanghai Electric Showcases Cutting-Edge Green And Smart Technology At Carbon Neutrality Expo 2025, Accelerating The Transition To A Zero-Carbon World

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The accounting platform, developed by Shanghai Electric, empowers suppliers to accurately calculate carbon emissions and solve common issues of unclear emission data and high accounting costs among enterprises, providing a "zero threshold" carbon management toolbox.

Under the theme Green & Smart: Shaping the Future , Shanghai Electric showcased its latest technologies and solutions for carbon neutrality across a 720-square-meter exhibition space at the Carbon Neutrality Expo 2025. The display covered the entire industrial value chain, from energy transformation to industrial drive systems, highlighting the Company's leadership in sustainable innovation. At the heart of the exhibit was the Company's Zero-Carbon Hub , an immersive centerpiece that illustrated how green and intelligent technologies are accelerating the transformation and modernization of traditional industries.

Visitors explored panoramic views of Shanghai Electric's low-carbon ecosystem through interactive tree-shaped installations and cutting-edge digital twin simulations. These tools offered a dynamic look at the Company's advances in deep carbon reduction on the power generation side, energy-efficient alternatives on the consumption side, and the development of green, zero-carbon factories. The exhibit also emphasized the role of smart technologies in supporting sustainable industrial parks and improving transparency and control in carbon data across the entire value chain.

Shanghai Electric presented a comprehensive portfolio of green and low-carbon energy transformation solutions aimed at accelerating the global shift toward sustainable industrial development. The Company showcased technologies designed to lead the future of energy transition, including high-efficiency, flexible gas turbines , photovoltaic and photothermal power generation , advanced energy storage solutions , hydrogen energy applications , offshore wind power systems , and intelligent power transmission , and distribution networks . These solutions reflect Shanghai Electric's commitment to decarbonizing both energy supply and demand sectors.

The Company also highlighted innovations that support the green revolution in industrial equipment. Featured technologies included green methanol production systems , industrial drive equipment , integrated environmental protection systems , and intelligent production lines . Designed to promote energy efficiency and emissions reduction across the industrial chain, these technologies underscore the Company's role as a driving force in enabling carbon-neutral growth through innovation, integration, and intelligent design.

During the expo, Shanghai Electric also launched a green and low-carbon supply chain initiative together with 11 core suppliers and six leading supply chain companies, providing a systematic solution to breaking the carbon emission reduction bottleneck in the industrial supply chain.

