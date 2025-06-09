Aether Holdings Expands Relationship With AI Experienced Digital Media And Data Operations Leaders Eva And Luke Hodgens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing their commitment to Aether, Eva and Luke Hodgens will help drive execution of Aether's strategies and growth

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) ("we," "us," "our,"“Aether,” or the“Company”), an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, today announced the appointment of digital media and data operations leaders Eva Hodgens and Luke Hodgens as Managing Director of Marketing and Director of Publications, respectively.

Eva and Luke are the founders of Makaira Media, an industry-recognized performance marketing firm specializing in digital media, audience growth, and first-party data strategies. Eva and Luke have been working with Aether, mostly recently on the launch of Aether's Alpha Edge Media TM , a platform to acquire or create and disseminate financial newsletters that provide artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights into market sentiment through a variety of tools, reports, and strategies.

The expansion of Eva and Luke's roles to directly represent Aether validates and accelerates Aether's drive to collapse the gap between financial media, predictive market analytics, and fintech platform infrastructure, turning what were once separate industries into a single, learning machine aiming to deliver impactful information to investors. Eva and Luke will continue to perform their expanded services through Makaira Media, dedicating a significant portion of their time to the growth of Alpha Edge Media.

At the center of this strategy is Aether's emerging, AI-driven financial markets data ecosystem, where content informs computation, market sentiment becomes signal, and information infrastructure learns in real-time. Aether is positioning itself to lead a new category – one where financial market intelligence is created, distributed, and refined entirely under one roof.

“We're not here to optimize broken fintech information systems -- we're building the architecture that replaces them,” said Nicolas Lin, CEO of Aether .“For decades, media, data, and financial tools have operated separately in silos. At Aether, we're seeking to fuse these silos into a single, intelligent platform where every piece - content, investor and market behavior, infrastructure - feeds the next. That integration is more efficient and transformative and creates the prospect of feedback loops that get smarter with scale. This is how we will win the next era of market infrastructure to empower investors and other market participants.”

“It's been exciting working with Aether on their growth initiatives so far. Representing them in our new roles and giving them even more of our dedication demonstrates our passion for what Aether is seeking to build,” said Eva Hodgens, Aether's new Managing Director of Marketing .“Aether's model is about control of financial markets data, distribution of that data, and customizing AI-powered content for Aether's customers. We're building a marketing engine where every part of the data ecosystem is measurable, defensible and capable of scale without dependency.”

Aether's evolving strategy centers around three connected pillars:



Media and Data (Alpha Edge Media) : Aether's owned content arm is building a portfolio of digital financial newsletters designed to allow technical and algorithmic traders to identify and interpret market data and gain actionable results – known in the industry as“signal”. Aether's publications, including upcoming titles focused on macro trend analysis and AI-scored stock discovery, are built for data capture, model feedback, and direct monetization through owned distribution.



Investor Tools ( Aether Grid ) : Aether's flagship analytics platform SentimenTrader decodes market sentiment, analyzing crowd behavior, positioning shifts, and emotional extremes. It's designed to act as a scanner and as a predictive engine that surfaces actionable insights before traditional models react.

Technology ( Aether Labs ) : Aether's technology aims to power both media and analytics, digesting user behavior, content engagement, and market data to personalize delivery, refine signals, and scale feedback loops across the platform.



Following its successful initial public offering in April, Aether is actively evaluating acquisitions across financial media, proprietary tools, and technology infrastructure, ranging from content networks and newsletters to analytics platforms and data intellectual property, as it seeks to strategically expands its ecosystem. The goal of these additions will be to deepen Aether's technology stack, expand distribution channels, and accelerate the evolution of its product offerings for customers.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHR) is an emerging financial technology holding company focused on transforming the way investors navigate the capital markets. Leveraging decades of market expertise and cutting-edge technology, Aether delivers proprietary tools, data, and research to empower traders with actionable insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Aether's flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com , is designed to serve both retail and institutional investors by offering advanced sentiment analysis through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. With over 20 years of sentiment data integrated into its systems, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Aether is committed to building an ecosystem that supports smarter, data-driven trading strategies, reinforcing its mission to empower the investing community and redefine excellence in fintech. By integrating actionable content with advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence tools with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of its team of evidence-based trading veterans, Aether aims to provide its users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level up their trading in the markets.

Find out more about Aether Holdings at

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Aether's management in connection with this news release contain or may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“expects”,“anticipates”,“seeks,”“intends”,“plans”,“believes”,“potential”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would,”“goal” or“may” and other words of similar meaning. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate to the anticipated benefits to Aether of the new team members joining Aether as described herein as well as statements about Aether's plans and strategies. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For Aether, particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following: (i) risks related to Aether's ability to adequately market its products and services, and to develop or acquire additional products and product offerings; (ii) risks related to intense competition in the fintech and financial newsletter sector; (iii) risk related to artificial intelligence and machine learning; (iv) the inability of Aether to maintain and protect its reputation for trustworthiness and independence; (v) the inability of Aether to attract new users and subscribers and convert free users to paying subscribers; (vi) similar risks and uncertainties associated with operating a relatively small business a rapidly evolving industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement, and Aether therefore encourages investors to review other factors that may affect future results in its filings with the SEC, which are available for review at and at #sec-filings. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

