Moneyhero Group Expands Digital Asset Wealth Product Offerings In Hong Kong In Strategic Collaboration With OSL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration with OSL, a leading regulated platform in Asia, marks MoneyHero's strategic expansion into the digital asset landscape, empowering users to make smarter and more informed financial decisions

HONG KONG, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the“Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced a strategic collaboration with OSL Group Limited (HKEX: 863) (“OSL”), Asia's leading regulated digital asset platform, to expand its digital asset wealth product offerings. This collaboration marks a key step as MoneyHero expands its wealth products offerings in Hong Kong to include digital asset-related services provided by Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“SFC”)-licensed institutions, aiming to enhance financial wellbeing for consumers in Hong Kong.

Through this collaboration, MoneyHero users can compare digital asset account products offered by leading SFC-licensed platforms like OSL, alongside insurance, stock, and bank account products, empowering them to make smarter and more informed financial decisions with a broader range of product choices. Hong Kong's growing interest in digital assets reflects increasing demand for diversified financial solutions. According to data from Investor and Financial Education Council (IFEC)1, a subsidiary of the SFC, 8% of retail investors in Hong Kong invested in virtual assets and related products in 2023, up from just 1% in 2019, while 11% of retail investors showed intention to invest in these products - reflecting the growing direct participation and interest that MoneyHero and OSL are addressing.

Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, said: "We are thrilled to work with OSL, a recognised leader in the regulated digital asset space in Asia. This collaboration reflects our unique value proposition and position as the leading digital acquisition partner for the majority of banks across Greater Southeast Asia, which we are leveraging to extend our offerings into the digital asset space. We are committed to providing our users with comprehensive financial solutions and access to emerging asset classes in a responsible and informed manner. OSL's strong regulatory compliance and institutional expertise provide valuable support for our expansion into the sector, where we also see significant potential to broaden our offerings in the future."

Jack Derong, CMO of OSL, said: "We are delighted to join forces with MoneyHero, an established and trusted platform across Southeast Asia. We believe that providing accessible and regulated pathways to digital assets is crucial for the industry's sustainable growth. MoneyHero's extensive user network and transparent and reliable comparison tools will empower a wider audience with the knowledge and access to participate in the digital asset economy with confidence."​

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia's largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 290 commercial partner relationships as at 31 December 2024, and had approximately 6.2 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 31 December 2024. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit .

OSL Group (HKEX: 863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with up to US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

"Open, Secure, Licensed" are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.

The Company and its subsidiaries do not hold any license issued by the SFC and do not engage in any regulated activities as defined under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, nor is it intended to constitute, an offer or invitation to provide any securities, investment, or other regulated services to the public in Hong Kong.

1Investor and Financial Education Council. (2023). Retail Investor Study 2023. Retrieved from href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">