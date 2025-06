PDS Biotech To Host Key Opinion Leader Event To Discuss Versamune® HPV For The Treatment Of HPV16+ HNSCC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event to Discuss the Changing Landscape of HNSCC in context with the Merck KN-689 study and the Rapidly Increasing Incidences of HPV16-positive HNSCC in the United States and Europe

Webinar to be held Tuesday, June 17, 2025, 12:00 PM ET

PRINCETON, N.J., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (“PDS Biotech” or the“Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event featuring Kevin Harrington, MBBS, PhD (The Institute of Cancer Research, United Kingdom) and Katharine A. Price, MD (Head and Neck Disease Group, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center), to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive (head and neck squamous cell carcinoma) HNSCC.

The event will review the changing landscape of HNSCC in context with Merck's KEYNOTE-689 (KN-689) study and the rapidly increasing incidences of HPV16-positive HNSCC in the US and Europe. The event will also include a review of Versamune® HPV, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment for R/M HPV16+ HNSCC, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of various types of HPV16-positive cancers. Versamune® HPV is a novel investigational human papilloma virus (HPV)-targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against HPV-positive cancers. The panel will discuss the emerging treatment landscape in 1L R/M HNSCC and the view of HPV-positive and HPV-negative HNSCC as two distinct diseases with different underlying causes, pathology, and contributions to the development of HNSCC, as well as identification and treatment of HPV16+ HNSCC.

The event will be moderated by Kirk Shepard, M.D., PDS Biotech's Chief Medical Officer. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

Webcast and Registration Details

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET

Registration: Click here

About Our Speakers

Kevin Harrington, MBBS, PhD , is Head of the Division of Radiotherapy and Imaging at The Institute of Cancer Research in the United Kingdom. In addition to expertise in radiotherapy and chemoradiotherapy, he is an authority on therapeutic approaches to treat metastatic head and neck cancer. Dr. Harrington is a Professor of Biological Cancer Therapies at The Institute of Cancer Research. He was the principal investigator for KEYNOTE-048, the pivotal clinical trial that supported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the use of pembrolizumab and pembrolizumab + chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic HNSCC. Dr. Harrington was an investigator for the VERSATILE-002 clinical trial. He studied medicine at St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London and began focusing on head and neck cancer as a Ph.D. student at Hammersmith Hospital. Dr. Harrington completed post-doctoral research in molecular medicine at the Mayo Clinic, before being appointed as a Consultant Oncologist at The Royal Marsden National Health Service Foundation in 2001. He has published more than 600 articles on cancer treatment.

Katharine A. Price, MD , is a medical oncologist who specializes in treating patients with cancers of the head and neck, including squamous cell cancers of the upper aerodigestive tract and salivary gland cancers. Dr. Price's primary research interests include new, deintensified treatments for patients with throat (oropharyngeal) cancer related to human papillomavirus (HPV). She also investigates new therapies for patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, treatments for salivary gland cancer, and cancer survivorship. Dr. Price is an investigator for the VERSATILE-002 study and is the global principal investigator for the VERSATILE-003 study. Dr. Price is also interested in health equity and is working to improve access to cancer screening and treatment for diverse patient populations and awareness of the importance of HPV vaccination to prevent cancer.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers. The Company has initiated a pivotal clinical trial to advance its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers. PDS Biotech's lead investigational targeted immunotherapy Versamune® HPV is being developed in combination with a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor, and also in a triple combination including PDS01ADC, an IL-12 fused antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor.

