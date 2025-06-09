King Delivers Jordan's Address At 3Rd United Nations Ocean Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Nice, June 9 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II delivered Jordan's address at the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice on Monday. The week-long conference is co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, with hundreds of international leaders, officials, and experts attending from around the world.In the address, His Majesty said that bodies of water are a vital shared resource, sustaining billions of lives. However, threats such as climate change, pollution, overexploitation and loss of biodiversity directly imperil them, with His Majesty emphasising that this is a critical moment in time for action on behalf of the world's oceans and seas.The King shared how Jordan has embraced science as a tool for transformation, noting that studies indicate that coral reefs in the Gulf of Aqaba are exceptionally resilient in the face of extreme temperatures, which gives hope for their survival and makes them a unique laboratory that can help to save coral reefs around the world.During the speech, His Majesty announced the launch of Jordan's Aqaba Blue Ventures and Global Centre for Ocean Regeneration, which will provide opportunities to test new technologies that can be scaled up for global use.Following is the full text of the King's speech:"In the name of God, the Compassionate, the MercifulMonsieur le Président,President Chavez,Mr. Secretary-General,Your Excellencies,It is a pleasure to join you today. And let me express my deep appreciation to the United Nations, and to the co-hosts, France and Costa Rica.This is a critical moment for action on behalf of the world's oceans and seas. They are a vital shared resource sustaining billions of lives.Yet threats like climate change, pollution, over-exploitation, and the loss of biodiversity, directly imperil them.My friends,Let me focus on one of the most critical concerns the health of coral reefs worldwide.Coral reefs are a crucial first-line defence for blue biodiversity and stability. They protect coasts, support fisheries, and generate trillions of dollars of socio-economic value.Yet, in a single human lifetime, nearly two thirds of the world's coral reefs have been lost.Reversing this loss is imperative.In Jordan, we have embraced science as a tool for transformation.Studies show that corals in the Gulf of Aqaba are exceptionally resilient to extreme temperatures. And this offers hope for their survival and makes them a unique laboratory to save reefs around the world.That is why I am pleased to announce Jordan's launch of the Aqaba Blue Ventures and Global Centre for Ocean Regeneration.This Centre will be a proving-ground for new technologies that are scalable for global use. A next-generation coral propagation farm is already active. And we have in place a large-scale 3D printer for reef restoration.In developing this project, we have benefited tremendously from our partnership with my friend Philippe Cousteau, and other international collaborators. We are working to provide a pioneering model of regenerative blue economy one that can be replicated for coral reefs world-wide.These collaborations reflect the importance of joint efforts. Technology will not be enough. We need inclusive partnerships. Global innovators. Cutting-edge scientists. And most importantly, local communities who are deeply connected to the ocean. Their experience is vital to lasting stewardship.My friends,Jordan has long chosen the path of stewardship and healing, despite challenges in our part of the world.We have vital national priorities to improve the lives of Jordanians. Some may see ocean or climate policy unrelated to these goals. We, like so many of you, know better.When nations choose to protect nature even amid hardships they strengthen their own resilience. When collective action regenerates ecosystems, we create new opportunities for all to thrive.Now is the time to make nature-positive solutions a mainstream part of global investment.Let us protect our planet's beating blue heart and ensure our oceans and our seas thrive for generations to come.Thank you very much."The King is participating in the conference as part of Jordan's commitment to supporting initiatives related to environmental and sustainable development issues, as well as the Kingdom's efforts at the international level to promote sustainable management and preservation of shared natural resources.The conference presents an opportunity for Jordan to showcase its achievements as well as the challenges facing the Gulf of Aqaba's marine ecosystem, in addition to building partnerships and attracting investments to support preservation of the Kingdom's marine environment, and promoting investment in the blue economy.