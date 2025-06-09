Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kichnam Launches Pure Turmeric Powder For Health-Conscious Indian Homes

2025-06-09 08:05:05
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dadri, India, 09 June 2025 – In a major step towards promoting natural wellness and authentic Indian cooking, Kichnam, one of India's trusted spice manufacturers, proudly announces the launch of its Pure Turmeric Powder (Haldi Powder). Sourced directly from the best turmeric-growing regions of India, this premium-grade haldi powder is a powerful blend of purity, health, and unmatched flavor, now available for conscious Indian kitchens across the country.

As health and hygiene continue to shape modern food choices, Kichnam aims to bridge the gap between traditional Indian healing and modern quality standards, offering consumers a chemical-free, preservative-free, and aroma-rich turmeric powder.
