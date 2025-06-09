Connect The Renter Journey With Yardi At Apartmentalize

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From attracting prospects to supporting residents, the RentCafe Suite brings together marketing, leasing and resident services into one connected experience. Attendees can explore its full capabilities across three interactive RentCafe booths, each demonstrating how the platform drives performance, efficiency and satisfaction at every stage.

LOOK: Attract more renters

Visit the RentCafe Marketing booth to find everything you need to win more renters. REACH by RentCafe is a full-service, award-winning agency specializing in website design, SEO and PPC campaigns that drive powerful results. Advertise on RentCafe - the industry's only flexible apartment search website - to maximize exposure and help renters find their happy place.

LEASE: Simplify leasing from lead to move-in

At the RentCafe Leasing booth, learn how connected tools convert prospects into loyal residents. CRM IQ and Chat IQ work together and leverage AI to automate follow-ups, qualify leads and convert prospects faster. Now supporting more than 1 million units, CRM IQ provides centralized insights into leads, residents and property performance, enabling teams to lease more efficiently.

LIVE: Enhance the resident experience

Explore how RentCafe Living elevates the renter experience. From easy online applications and guided move-in checklists to earning rewards for renter essentials like internet, electricity, renters insurance and more, residents have everything they need in one portal.

The RentCafe Suite provides a frictionless journey via a single login and provides all the services renters need.

Attendees who visit the RentCafe booths will be entered to win a journey of their own. Book a meeting at the event or reach out to a representative to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi .

