Auditpro.Ai Introduces Turnkey AI Solutions For Auditors, Cfos, And Investors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditPro, a startup headquartered in Memphis, today announced the launch of its artificial intelligence platform for auditors, CFOs, and investors. AuditPro is an intuitive and affordable assurance platform where accounting and finance professionals can easily discover and quickly benefit from the most advanced technologies.

"As an auditor, I experienced the extensive time required to develop expertise about companies and their industry while accomplishing planning, fieldwork, and completion procedures within budget," said Payton Baran, Founder of AuditPro. "We designed AuditPro to rapidly educate teams about their clients and provide insights to help guide them throughout their financial statement audits and reviews."

AuditPro analyzes data and prepares reports that historically required days or weeks in just minutes.

The technology also helps CFOs optimize performance with research and analysis tailored to their company. Venture capital and private equity firms monitor portfolio companies with AuditPro.

"We designed AuditPro's technology to remain nimble in a rapidly evolving AI landscape. The platform enables businesses of all sizes to quickly benefit from accelerated computing, multiple AI models, and complex reasoning," added Sridhar Sunkara, Technology Strategist of AuditPro and CEO of eBiz Solutions.

Availability:

Users can subscribe for monthly access by visiting AuditPro . For updates follow AuditPro on LinkedIn .

About AuditPro:

AuditPro helps accounting and finance teams quickly and affordably benefit from the most advanced technologies and effortlessly keep pace with AI innovation. The platform analyzes data and prepares reports that historically required days or weeks in just minutes.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE AuditPro

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED