Pharmaceuticals And Apis Good Distribution Practices (GMP) Training Course: Maintain Quality And Integrity Throughout The Entire Supply Chain (ONLINE EVENT: July 9-10, 2025)

It is crucial that pharmaceutical products adhere not only to high-quality standards as per Good Manufacturing Practice but also maintain their quality and integrity throughout the entire supply chain, up to the patient.

This training course addresses the imperative for pharmaceutical distributors to adhere to GDP guidelines meticulously. Participants will gain thorough understanding of the roles responsible for implementing these practices and the critical junctures within the supply chain where they are most crucial. Discussions will focus on practical strategies for maintaining the quality, potency, integrity, and identity of pharmaceutical products from raw materials through to final distribution, ensuring compliance and safeguarding patient safety.

In today's pharmaceutical landscape, ensuring the safe and reliable distribution of medicinal products is more critical than ever. The complexities of the pharmaceutical supply chain, coupled with the rising threat of counterfeit drugs infiltrating legitimate channels, underscore the necessity for robust Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards. Good Storage and Distribution Practices (GSP, GDP) are paramount throughout the life cycle of pharmaceutical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

European regulations state the importance of implementing quality systems, risk management principles, and clearly defined processes to safeguard pharmaceutical integrity. Pharmaceutical distributors must establish comprehensive quality systems that define roles, processes, and risk management strategies to mitigate these challenges effectively.

Benefits of attending



Gain a comprehensive understanding of international GDP guidelines and regulations

Explore supply chain risks and effective mitigation strategies

Identify causes and explore solutions for drug shortages

Acquire knowledge on cargo security protocols

Receive expert guidance on detecting and preventing counterfeit drugs in the supply chain

Learn storage and transportation requirements for pharmaceutical products in alignment with current pharmacopoeias

Understand risks associated with transporting temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals Obtain detailed insights into equipment qualification for storage, transport, and distribution

Who Should Attend:



Responsible persons

Quality assurance specialists

Quality control officers

Regulatory affairs professionals

Engineers

Supply chain managers

Logistics coordinators

Warehouse and distribution managers Contracted warehouse and distribution centre operators

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to GDP and supply chain



What is GDP, GSP?

Regulatory Guidelines

GDP, GSP (EMA, PIC/S, MHRA, TGA, WHO, FDA, EU GMP Annex 11, 15), USP 1079

Industry

APIC, IPEC, PDA, IATA, CEIV, ISPE, ASTM,

Introduction to the pharmaceutical supply chain

How to determine and mitigate the pharmaceutical supply chain risks?



What are the main risks available?



Should disaster recovery be a requirement? How to implement contingency planning & business continuity?

Drug shortages and counterfeiting



How to prevent drug shortages?

How to detect counterfeiting in legal supply chain? How to manage fake medicines e.g. during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Storage of pharmaceuticals and biologics



What is the optimum storage condition for pharmaceuticals, biologicals?

How to manage time & temperature sensitive pharmaceutical, biological products?

What to do when planning to design a cold room?

How to qualify warehouse and distribution equipment?

What factors must be taken into consideration to execute a temperature mapping study?



Developing a Validation Plan



Considering areas at risk



Developing a protocol



Calibration of data loggers



Studying duration of the mapping



Determining the measuring range



Good Documentation Practices



Collecting Data Loggers



Downloading data



Analysing data (21 CFR Part 11, EU GMP Annex 11, GAMP5)



Preparing mapping report



How to avoid temperature mapping mistakes?



Where to locate temperature mapping devices?

How to handle temperature & humidity excursions?

What is Mean kinetic Temperature (MKT)?



Is it necessary for every temperature ranges?

Is it globally accepted?

Is humidity a mandatory requirement in warehouses and cold rooms? How to choose the best temperature monitoring device?

Temperature mapping study

Group exercise 1: Risk assessment application to the pharmaceutical supply chain



Critique of format Critique of content

Workshop: Risk assessment

Breakout groups to review and suggest improvement in risk assessment.

Group exercise 2: Temperature risk management



Critique of format Critique of content

Day 2

Active and passive systems



How to choose active and passive temperature-controlled systems?



Do you think that you know much about dry ice? Does it make sense to start with a Validation Master Plan?

Lane qualification & cargo security considerations



What is a route /lane qualification?

What are the transportation risks?

How to ensure security on the road?

How is transport validation different from transport verification?

What is the main purpose of cloud-based temperature monitoring?

What are the pros and cons of road, sea, air transport? Determining air freight and ocean freight challenges

GDP for pharmaceuticals



Are they known?

Are they followed? Are they enforced?

GDP for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)



Interpretation of API GDP requirements

Responsibilities of involved parties

What is new for API manufactures?

Implementation status Compliance expectations from API manufacturers

Data integrity and Good Documentation Practices

Data Integrity for temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals

Supplier and customer qualification



How to qualify a third-party logistics service provider



Are you looking for a partner or supplier?



Selecting the best 3PLSP How to audit warehouses and 3PLSPs?

Regulatory inspections and cases

What do the regulatory inspectors expect to see during an inspection?

Group exercise 1: Truck qualification plan



Critique of format Critique of content

Group exercise 2: How to switch from air to ocean transport



Critique of format Critique of content

Speakers:

Mustafa Edik

Independent GMP Consultant and Auditor

After graduating as a Chemist from university, Mustafa began his 25 year plus career as a Laboratory Supervisor at Bayer, a German Pharmaceutical Company. After 15 years of working as a Quality Assurance Assistant Manager, Laboratory Supervisor, Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems, and GMP Lead Auditor, he decided to continue his career as a Consultant. He has served the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEA) as Principal GMP Auditor and Consultant for 6 years. TAEA was audited by the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Health and granted GMP Certificate for 5 Radiopharmaceuticals. This success has won great acclaim from all health authorities and industry.

He has prepared and presented various training courses and workshops to more than 8000 individuals from 150 International and local Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, and Cosmetics companies on GMP, GDP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems. He has taken part in several International Pharmaceutical Facility Establishment projects as GMP Consultant and has also set up various Quality Management Systems for Local Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies.

While he was the Vice President of Quality and Technical Operations at a Quality Academia Training and Consultancy firm, he acquired and converted it into a 100 % Turkish Company. As the only IRCA Certificated Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems and GMP Lead Auditor in Turkey, he currently conducts API, Excipient, Packaging Materials Suppliers and Manufacturers, Third Party Logistics Service Providers, Sterile and Non-Sterile Manufacturing Facilities Audits according to FDA, EMA, PIC /S, TMMDA, MHRA, TGA Health Canada, and WHO regulations and guidelines.

He finished his second university degree in Biopharmaceutical Sciences BSc (Hons) at Atlantic Technological University - Ireland. He is the author of chapter 6 of the book published by PDA named "Good Distribution Practices" and he is preparing his latest book on 'GMP Audits' which will be published by Taylor & Francis in 2023.

