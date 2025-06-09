Children Learn Strategies To Overcome Shyness In 'I Don't Think So!' The Debut Children's Book By Author K. Joyner

'I Don't Think So Book' Written by K. Joyner and Illustrated by Asha Butler

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Children's Book Review proudly announces 'I Don't Think So!', a new picture book created to help children overcome shyness and discover the wonders of the world, written by K. Joyner and illustrated by Asha Butler.

In this story, Mia is a precocious child who appears to have it all: two loving parents, a wonderful and diverse community, a true best friend, and caring teachers. However, try as she might, Mia is very shy and struggles to find the confidence to tackle new challenges, like school.

Luckily, with the help of her best friend, Cody, and her inspiring teacher, Ms. Doodlebee, Mia learns ways to come out of her shell and finds that the world can be a wonderful place, full of adventure and fun.

'I Don't Think So!' is the author's debut picture book, inspired by her own experiences with shyness as a child.

“Just like Mia, I struggled terribly with shyness as a child, including not being able to speak to anyone but my teachers and close family members until I was about seven years old,” said Joyner.“I recall the pivotal impact my loving teachers and a few friends I met along the way had on my ability to eventually overcome my severe shyness and learn to enjoy the world around me.”

The vibrant, fun, and colorful illustrations by Atlanta-area illustrator Asha Butler truly bring Mia's story to life. The artwork was directed by acclaimed children's media and entertainment veteran Monica Violet Joy, known for her work on hits such as CoCoMelon and Blue's Clues.

The book has been objectively reviewed and endorsed by a licensed child therapist who plans to use it as a resource for clients and associates. Joyner plans to expand it into a series, The Doodlebees, focused on instilling positive social skills and self-confidence in young children.

To celebrate the release of the book, The Children's Book Review will launch a virtual awareness tour on June 9 through the month. The author will also participate in an author showcase at 44th & 3rd Booksellers in Atlanta on June 21, as well as additional book signings at local bookstores throughout the summer. For a full list of events, visit the author's website .

ABOUT KELLI JOYNER

Kelli Joyner (K. Joyner) graduated from the University of Michigan-Dearborn with a B.S. Degree in Industrial & Systems Engineering. In 2020, she retired as a Vice President (VP) of Industrial Engineering from a Fortune 500, Atlanta-based company. She has been drawn to great stories in both books and films as far back as she can remember, and knew she wanted to pursue a writing career at some point. Her first book, Unimaginable Loss...Godly Transformation was released in August of 2023. In 2024, Kelli wrote two novels that are currently awaiting representation and adapted one into a screenplay. I Don't Think So! is Kelli's debut children's book. She plans to expand it into a series, called The Doodlebees, focused on instilling positive social skills and self-confidence in young children, while igniting their imagination and sprinkling in a bit of humor. In addition to writing, Kelli enjoys collecting miniature dollhouses and furniture, reading, traveling, and having fun with her family. Kelli resides in an Atlanta suburb, along with her husband. They have two young adult children. For more information, visit .

