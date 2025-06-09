Las Vegas Shooting: Panic Outside Iconic Bellagio, Crowds Run For Their Lives As Gunfire Erupts One Likely Dead
While police have not officially confirmed any fatalities, local reports indicate that one person may have died. The Mirror reported that the homicide bureau is now leading the investigation.'Avoid area'
Authorities have urged the public to steer clear of the area, confirming they are actively responding to the incident.
In a statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said:“We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”Moment when the shooter pulled out the pistol
Footage captured by a bystander shows the moment the gunman pulled out a pistol and began firing. Another video appears to show injured individuals lying on the sidewalk.
Concerned Las Vegas residents took to social media, with some describing it as an“active shooter situation” on the Strip. One user posted:“Active shooter situation on Las Vegas Strip. Heavy police and rescue presence on scene. Situation seems to be under control. No more shots fired.”
There have also been reports that a nearby casino has been evacuated.
