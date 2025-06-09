403
Samsung Galaxy S25 Receives 2025 Rema Design For Recycling® Award
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that Galaxy S25 has been honored with the 2025 Design for Recycling® Award, the highest recognition for leadership in sustainable product design presented by the Recycled Materials Association (ReMA), a leading industry organization dedicated to promoting recycling and circular innovation.
This award recognizes Samsung's innovative efforts to scale its use of recycled materials and do more with less of the planet's natural resources. Galaxy S25 is the first Galaxy device to incorporate recycled cobalt -a critical material used in batteries-sourced through Samsung's new Circular Battery Supply Chain[1] . This system recovers cobalt from previously used Galaxy devices and batteries discarded during the manufacturing process[2] , helping to reuse valuable materials and reduce the need for newly-mined cobalt. “Samsung is committed to embedding sustainability throughout our products' life cycle from design, to usage and disposal,” said Daniel Araujo, VP and Head of the Sustainability Management Office, Mobile eXperience(MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.“Galaxy S25 represents an important milestone in our journey to enhance circularity in our products and operations, combining cutting-edge innovation with responsibility for the planet. We will continue expanding our efforts to create a more sustainable future for future generations.” “Samsung has demonstrated true leadership by incorporating design for recycling principles into every phase of Galaxy S25,” said Robin Wiener, President of the Recycled Materials Association (ReMA).“Their use of various recycled materials shows a clear commitment to designing the products we rely on every day with innovation and environmental responsibility.” Building on its progress in battery recycling, the Galaxy S25 features eight different recycled materials[3] across its components, including aluminum, rare earth elements like neodymium and steel. For the first time, recycled material has been integrated into armor aluminum frame[4] , ensuring that every external component of Galaxy S25 contains at least one recycled material. The Galaxy S25 series packaging box is also made with 100% recycled paper, eliminating single-use plastics. Samsung also supports consumer repairability with its Self-Repair program[5] , empowering users to extend product life and reduce e-waste. These initiatives support Samsung's broader environmental goals, including working toward transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy across global DX operations by 2027 and incorporating at least one recycled material in every module of every mobile product[6] by 2030 investing in innovative eco-conscious materials without compromising strength, aesthetics or durability. The award ceremony was held on May 14 at the ReMA Convention in San Diego, California. -Ends-
