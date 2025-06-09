Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Los Angeles Unrest Waymo Cars Ablazed Amid Anti-ICE Protests 30 Arrested

2025-06-09 06:10:42
Chaos in LA! Protesters set the Waymo robotaxis on fire during anti-ICE rallies. Footage showed blazing vehicles as crowds gathered. Reportedly, 30 people have been arrested amd 3 officers were injured. National Guard deployed despite Governor's objection. Waymo runs over 250K rides weekly. Its cars now caught in the crossfire of political unrest.

