Los Angeles Unrest Waymo Cars Ablazed Amid Anti-ICE Protests 30 Arrested

Chaos in LA! Protesters set the Waymo robotaxis on fire during anti-ICE rallies. Footage showed blazing vehicles as crowds gathered. Reportedly, 30 people have been arrested amd 3 officers were injured. National Guard deployed despite Governor's objection. Waymo runs over 250K rides weekly. Its cars now caught in the crossfire of political unrest.

