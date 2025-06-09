Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership With Garage Door Medics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're thrilled to welcome Garage Door Medics to the Guild family. Mick is a true legend within the industry, and the company he's built over the past 30 years is a testament to that legacy," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild Garage Group. "Garage Door Medics is a brand built on trust and quality, and we're excited to support its continued growth alongside such a dedicated team."

"Partnering with Guild has been one of the most significant decisions I've made at Garage Door Medics," said Mick Dapcevic, Owner of Garage Door Medics. "This company is deeply personal to me - it's built on relationships, trust, and the hard work of people who care about each other and our customers. Over the years, I've had several other opportunities, but Guild was the first to truly understand and respect Medic's foundation. They didn't come in to change who we are - they came to support who we are. Their focus on people, culture, and long-term growth made it clear this was the right path. I'm confident in where we're headed, and proud to walk that path with them."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Teddy Garner at [email protected] .

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at .

Garage Door Medics has proudly served communities across Southern California and Fort Worth, Texas since 1990. With thousands of five-star reviews, GDM is trusted for expert garage door repair, installation, and related services. While rooted in residential service, the company has expanded into commercial doors, gates, and broader commercial services in San Diego. For more than 30 years, GDM has followed a company oath: we are not just a service company-we are a people company, and we only recommend what you need. By staying true to the oath, GDM has built a reputation for dependable service and long-term customer loyalty. More information about Garage Door Medics can be found at .

