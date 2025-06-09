403
Venkateshwar International School Launches Summer Internship Programme For Senior Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 9th June 2025 – Venkateshwar International School (VIS), Sector 10, Dwarka, announced the launch of a Summer Internship Programme-VISion X - Xposure Xperience Xtrapowerment. The initiative has been designed to integrate academic learning with practical experience for students of class XI and XII. The programme witnessed an active participation of over 133 students during the summer break, helping them gain exposure to structured and established workplaces.
As part of the eligibility criteria, students could choose internships that aligned with their academic stream and subject interests. This opened the gateway for exposure to different fields such as psychology, accountancy, community services, financial engagement, media & public relations, biology, law and art & design.
The students will be given an opportunity to work in various well-regarded organisations including Fortis Hospital, Money Tree Partners, Edu TV and many more. Throughout this internship, students will develop essential workplace skills, and gain insights into the professional environment, and the benefits of mentorship that support early career exploration.
With the conclusion of VISion X, interns will receive a certificate acknowledging their participation and learning. This experience will offer a long-term value by enhancing each student's academic and personal growth.
Dr Manisha Sharma, Principal of Venkateshwar International School, remarked,“It is imperative that education prepares students not only for examinations but also for the real-world. This internship programme enables our students to explore their interests, build skills, and make more informed choices about their futures. We believe that such early exposure to professional environments fosters confidence, adaptability and a stronger sense of purpose, qualities that are essential for success in any field.”
The programme contributes meaningfully to the holistic development of students by encouraging experiential learning, self-awareness, and early professional exposure.
