Endpoint Security Market 2030: Recent Trends, Outlook, Size, Share, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Future Development & Demand

The endpoint security market is expected to reach a value of USD 38.28 billion by 2030, up from USD 27.46 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. As rules demand more protection for devices, data, and organizational information, organizations are being compelled to bolster endpoint security in response to compliance demands. Stricter audits are forcing companies to implement cutting-edge solutions that will assist give visibility, control, and continuous adherence to evolving security standards. These solutions include the penalties businesses face if they are discovered to be non-compliant. In order to reduce organizational risk and enable reports of conformity to compliance requirements, organizations will need to implement technologies for automated policy enforcement, real-time references, and hardware and software log reporting.

Many organizations, particularly small and mid-sized enterprises or those with limited internal cybersecurity resources, are increasingly partnering with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to handle their endpoint security needs. MSSPs offer 24/7 monitoring, advanced threat detection, incident response, and vulnerability management tailored to diverse endpoint environments. This approach not only helps organizations scale security operations cost-effectively but also ensures quicker response times and access to specialized expertise without maintaining an in-house SOC. The shift toward MSSP-driven models is accelerating as threats become more sophisticated and staffing shortages in cybersecurity persist.

Based on offering, the solutions segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Endpoint security tools consist of antivirus/antimalware for threat protection, patch management for vulnerabilities to repair, web content filtering for blocking malicious URLs, and firewalls for network traffic control. Sophisticated solutions such as EDR, MDM, device control, authentication, endpoint encryption, and configuration management enhance defense by protecting data, controlling access, and enforcing security policies across all endpoints. These solutions complement each other to deliver visibility, threat detection in real-time, and automated response, assisting organizations in guarding against both internal and external threats. With remote work and mobile device adoption on the rise, end-to-end endpoint security is essential to ensuring enterprise security posture.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cloud-based endpoint security refers to security solutions that are delivered in the cloud to protect devices such as laptops, desktops, and mobile phones against cyber threats. Cloud-based endpoint security solutions are much different than traditional on-premises systems and include real-time protection, angle threat intelligence updates, and centralized control through a web-based dashboard. Security teams can monitor, manage, and respond to threats across all endpoints from virtually anywhere. Cloud-based endpoint security solutions generally provide antivirus and antimalware, endpoint detection and response, encryption, and the ability to enforce policies, all of which are remotely updated via the cloud. With growth in remote work and distributed IT environments, cloud-based endpoint security provides scalability, faster deployment, reduced maintenance, and enhances visibility of devices, thereby making it a flexible and efficient security solution for larger and modern-day enterprises.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the 2025 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, IBM reported that the Asia Pacific region experienced the greatest volume of cyberattacks (34%) out of all the data collected in 2024. To counter adversaries, governments are continuing to roll out programs similar to Australia's USD 1.6 billion contribution to its 2023 Cyber Security Strategy, and the rapid transformation fueled by IoT capabilities and the growth of cloud computing has expanded the attack surface. In addition, the need for user endpoint security is greater than ever, and the incorporation of AI and machine learning into security solutions by vendors will only enhance detection and response capabilities against adversaries. Furthermore, strategic partners like CrowdStrike, McAfee, and other regional partners are expanding the availability of endpoint security solutions across the region. Finally, the Asia Pacific region has become one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity markets as organizations continue to prioritize work-from-home capabilities, due to its rapid deployment of cloud computing, and as the need for more scalable and agile endpoint user security solutions increases.

Unique Features in the Endpoint Security Market

Endpoint security solutions offer advanced multi-layered protection by integrating antivirus, anti-malware, firewall, and intrusion prevention systems. This comprehensive approach enhances the detection and mitigation of both known and unknown threats, including fileless attacks and zero-day vulnerabilities.

Modern endpoint security platforms leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and behavioral analytics to identify anomalous patterns and suspicious behavior. This enables proactive threat detection, minimizing reliance on signature-based models and improving defenses against evolving threats.

EDR is a critical feature of next-gen endpoint security, offering continuous monitoring, real-time threat hunting, and forensic analysis. It empowers security teams with greater visibility into endpoint activity, enabling quicker response and root-cause analysis during security incidents.

Cloud-native endpoint security solutions provide centralized management and scalability, reducing the burden on local infrastructure. Hybrid deployment models also support remote and on-premise devices, catering to diverse enterprise needs and growing remote workforces.

Major Highlights of the Endpoint Security Market

The shift to remote and hybrid work models has significantly accelerated the adoption of endpoint security solutions. As enterprises expand their IT perimeter, securing endpoints like laptops, smartphones, and tablets has become a top priority, fueling consistent market growth.

The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats such as ransomware, phishing, and zero-day attacks have heightened the demand for advanced endpoint protection. Organizations are investing in intelligent security platforms to defend against evolving threat vectors targeting endpoint devices.

Cloud-based endpoint security solutions are gaining traction due to their scalability, simplified management, and real-time threat updates. Vendors offering SaaS-based security platforms are seeing higher adoption, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises.

The incorporation of AI and ML technologies into endpoint security systems is transforming threat detection and response. These technologies enhance the ability to detect anomalies and automate threat responses, reducing dwell time and improving incident containment.

Top Companies in the Endpoint Security Market

The endpoint security market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Trellix (US), CrowdStrike (US), Xcitium (US), Optiv (US), Deep Instinct (US), Securden (India), Morphisec (Israel), Coro (US), IBM (US), Trend Micro (Japan), SentinelOne (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Elastic (US), Cybereason (US), Vipre Security (US), Acronis (Switzerland), VMware (US), Blackberry (Canada), ESET (Slovakia), Fortinet (US), Cisco (US), Check Point (Israel), and Kaspersky (Russia). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are various growth strategies these players use to increase their market presence.

SentinelOne (US) is a cybersecurity company providing autonomous endpoint protection using its artificial intelligence-enabled platform. It offers threat prevention, detection, response, and hunting capabilities across enterprise networks and utilizes machine learning technology to identify and limit real-time cyber threats. Its platform offers a complete set of products and solutions for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and cloud workload protection, allowing organizations to protect their endpoints, cloud assets, and IoT devices. Moreover, SentinelOne provides scalable security solutions that will help reduce the complexity of cybersecurity defense and improve business performance across many industries.

Kaspersky (Russia) is a global cybersecurity company focused on protecting people, businesses, and governments from an ever-expanding number of online threats. It has a wide range of options for digital security, like antivirus, endpoint protection, and more advanced methods that involve AI and behavioral analytics to find and stop attacks before they start. Kaspersky addresses security challenges to the device, networks, cloud systems, and the industrial environment to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and other weaknesses of cyber threats. Kaspersky wants to assist organizations of any size with reducing their risk levels by protecting valuable and sensitive data and increasing resilience against new threats and risks.

Microsoft (US) is a leading player in the Endpoint Security Market, leveraging its robust security portfolio, including Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Intune. The company provides advanced threat protection, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and endpoint management solutions integrated within its broader Microsoft 365 and Azure ecosystems. With strong AI-driven threat intelligence and a unified security platform, Microsoft enables organizations to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats across devices, identities, and applications. Its global reach, continuous innovation, and seamless integration across Microsoft services make it a dominant force in the endpoint security landscape.

Palo Alto Networks (US) a U.S.-based cybersecurity leader, has made significant strides in the Endpoint Security Market through its AI-driven Cortex XDR platform. This solution integrates endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), behavioral analytics, and machine learning to proactively identify and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats across diverse environments. Cortex XDR offers comprehensive protection features, including device control, disk encryption, and host firewall capabilities, all managed through a unified console . Recognized as a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Palo Alto Networks continues to innovate by integrating its endpoint solutions with cloud security offerings like Prisma Cloud, enhancing unified threat detection and response across cloud and endpoint infrastructures . Serving over 70,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including 85 of the Fortune 100, the company remains at the forefront of securing digital transformation initiatives globally.

Trellix (US) a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm formed from the merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye in 2022, has rapidly emerged as a leader in the endpoint security market. Its AI-powered Endpoint Security Suite, a core component of its extended detection and response (XDR) platform, offers comprehensive protection, detection, investigation, and remediation capabilities across diverse environments. Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for both Enterprises and Midsize Businesses in 2024, Trellix's solutions are trusted by over 40,000 organizations worldwide, including 80% of the Fortune 100. The platform's single-agent architecture simplifies deployment and management, while features like centralized security management, proactive attack surface management, and advanced threat prevention enhance its effectiveness. Trellix's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions has solidified its position as a formidable player in the global endpoint security landscape.