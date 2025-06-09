Russian Electronic Warfare Facility In Cheboksary On Fire Following Drone Attack
No casualties have been reported.
Nikolayev later announced that production at the plant had been halted.
"A responsible decision has been made to temporarily suspend production to ensure the safety of employees," he said.Read also: Ukraine's drone operators destroy Russia's IMR-2 engineering vehicle
Telegram channel Astra , which published a video of the strike, reported that VNIIR-Progress manufactures Kometa receivers. These devices are used by the Russian military to protect drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.
According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the interference-resistant Kometa navigation modules are installed in various Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, including the 3M-14 Kalibr, Kh-69, 9M723 Iskander-M, and S8000 Banderol, as well as drones like Garpiya-A1, Orlan-10, Lastochka-M, Kartograf, Forpost, and Orion.
Photo for illustrative purposes
