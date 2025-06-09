Russian Electronic Warfare Facility In Cheboksary On Fire Following Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Current Time , citing the head of the republic, Oleg Nikolayev, two drones crashed at JSC VNIIR-Progress - a company involved in the production of EW systems for the Russian armed forces. He also stated that two additional drones crashed in nearby fields within the Cheboksary and Krasnoarmeysky municipal districts. There is reportedly no threat to civilians.

No casualties have been reported.

Nikolayev later announced that production at the plant had been halted.

"A responsible decision has been made to temporarily suspend production to ensure the safety of employees," he said.

Telegram channel Astra , which published a video of the strike, reported that VNIIR-Progress manufactures Kometa receivers. These devices are used by the Russian military to protect drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the interference-resistant Kometa navigation modules are installed in various Russian cruise and ballistic missiles, including the 3M-14 Kalibr, Kh-69, 9M723 Iskander-M, and S8000 Banderol, as well as drones like Garpiya-A1, Orlan-10, Lastochka-M, Kartograf, Forpost, and Orion.

