Trump Orders National Guard Deployment To Memphis

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered National Guard troops to be deployed to Memphis, Tennessee, citing rising crime as the reason for federal intervention.

The order, signed Monday at the White House, will see National Guard units working alongside the FBI and other federal agencies to bolster policing.

Attorney General officials said the mission's aim is to“make Memphis safe again” through coordinated operations against violent crime in the city.

Trump said the strategy will follow a model earlier applied in Washington, D.C., which combined federal and local resources under a joint law-and-order initiative.

He also warned that Chicago could be the next city to face National Guard deployment if crime trends there do not improve.

Memphis, a majority-Black city with a Democratic mayor, sits within Republican-run Tennessee - a dynamic likely to spark political debate over federal intervention.

Supporters argue that stronger federal action is necessary to stem violence, while critics warn such moves risk deepening mistrust in minority-majority cities.

The deployment reflects Trump's broader law-and-order agenda and highlights growing friction between federal authorities and local governments over how to address urban crime.

