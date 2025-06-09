Thailand, Cambodia Reached Agreement To Reposition Troops To Reduce Border Tensions

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH, Jun 9 (NNN-TNA/AKP) – Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to reposition troops, to alleviate tensions, following a brief conflict that took place earlier, in a border area, Thai Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said yesterday.

Paetongtarn posted on X that, her discussion with the Cambodian government has led to a positive result. Both sides have agreed to modify military deployments in areas of conflict, to help ease tensions.

Thailand and Cambodia will have discussions at all levels, to bring their relationship back to normal, as soon as possible, she said.

In a separate statement, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed that Thai and Cambodian troops have been repositioned to the previously agreed 2024 positions.

Phumtham said, ongoing coordination at all levels has helped ease tensions, with both countries committed to reducing conflict and avoiding confrontation.

Meanwhile, Cambodian Senate President, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, said last night that, adjusting military forces in conflict-prone areas with Thailand is essential to avoid large-scale violent clashes.

“Adjusting military forces in conflict-prone areas through mutual understanding between the military commanders of both Cambodia and Thailand is essential, to avoid large-scale violent clashes,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

“The people of both Cambodia and Thailand genuinely desire lasting peace and do not wish to see war,” he said.“Efforts to find a resolution through dialogue have taken place at all levels – from the government to frontline military commanders – and are now bearing fruit.”

Cambodian and Thai soldiers briefly exchanged gunfire at a disputed border area on May 28, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.– NNN-TNA/AKP