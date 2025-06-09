403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SHEGLAM's Got Your Summer Look On Lock
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
June 9th 2025 – Go poolside, dance under the stars, or jet off on your next getaway. Whatever the plan, SHEGLAM's sweat-proof summer staples are here to keep your look fierce and firmly in place. Meet the must-haves making heat-proof glam a breeze:
-
Spritz on some hydration and hold with the SHEGLAM Good Grip Hydrating Prime & Set Spray . This jelly-finish mist grips your base at the start, then seals it in at the end for makeup that stays dewy and locked in all day.
The SHEGLAM Complexion Pro Long Lasting Breathable Matte Foundation is the real MVP. Sweat-proof, waterproof, and breathable with a filter-like finish, it's made to stay in complexion-perfecting mode!
Bring the sculpt without the slide. The SHEGLAM Fine Line 2-In-1 Nose Contour & Highlight Pen-Buff is creamy, precise, and stays put no matter how hot things get.
We're certainly not here for a brow meltdown! The SHEGLAM Brows On Demand 2-In-1 Brow Pencil features a skinny matte cream pencil and a waterproof liquid tip for full, budge-proof brows that last.
The SHEGLAM Intensify Smudge-Proof Eyeliner Gel does it all: liner, shadow, brow, you name it, with a sweat-proof, smudge-free formula that won't budge.
Wings stay sharp with SHEGLAM Line & Define Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner . This best-seller glides on easy and lasts through beach days, road trips, and summer adventures.
Lashes on lock. SHEGLAM All-In-One Volume & Length Mascara-Waterproof delivers serious volume, curl, and definition with two different quick-drying, smudgeproof formulas.
Finish strong with the SHEGLAM Insta-Ready Face & Under Eye Setting Powder Duo . Pressed powder on top for crease-free under eyes, sheer loose powder below for all-over oil control. Fresh, shine-free face secured!
SHEGLAM Lock'd In Setting Spray is your matte-finish must. It dries in seconds, controls oiliness, and leaves your skin looking smooth, soft, and ready to handle the heat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment