UAE: Remote Workers Demand Higher Salaries, Benefits For Full-Time Office Work, Survey Shows

As remote and hybrid work continues to be a popular option for employees, many UAE workers are requesting additional benefits, including higher pay, if employers want them to return to the office full-time.

This demand is particularly strong in the post Covid-19 era, as employees strive to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Both in the UAE and globally, employees are increasingly prioritising hybrid or remote work models for better work-life balance, preferring employers who offer flexible work options and better compensation amidst the rising cost of living.

A survey by 'Future of Work' by JLL found that 48 per cent of Middle East participants will consider different benefits and pay to employees who attend the office regularly, said Dana Williamson, head of offices, business space and retail for Middle East and Africa at JLL.

“This is indeed driven by employees expecting benefits if employers want them to return and work full-time from the office. This trend is driven by the desire to balance work-life commitments and the increased value placed on flexibility,” she said.

She noted that employees are also asking for enhanced health insurance, wellness programmes, and salary increases to compensate for the loss of flexibility and the costs associated with commuting and additional financial incentives based on performance.

Dana further highlighted that UAE employees expect a high-quality office environment in terms of design and services that reflect hospitality standards with peak experiences. These offices should be located near vibrant communities with diverse dining, shopping, public transport, and health and beauty options, such as gyms, salons, and spas.

What employers are offering

Some UAE companies are already responding to these demands. Dana noted that employers are offering higher salary and increasing housing, transport, and school fee allowances to counter the rising cost of living,

"These benefits help employees manage their expenses more effectively. Some companies provide family-friendly benefits such as childcare support and school fee allowances, which help employees manage their family responsibilities more easily,” said Dana.

In addition, some employers have introduced flexible working hours and hybrid work models, which allow employees to better manage their work-life balance, ultimately reducing stress and improving wellbeing.

Investing in wellness programmes

Dana also pointed out that many UAE companies are investing heavily in wellness programmes which typically include fitness classes, mental health support, stress management workshops, and nutrition counselling.

“A significant number of UAE companies plan to increase their investments in employee wellbeing initiatives to boost productivity, engagement, and retention. Employers are providing access to digital wellbeing tools and apps that help employees manage their health, reduce stress, and improve resilience,” she noted.

“Health and wellness programmes are becoming essential for many employees in the UAE. These programmes often include physical fitness regimes, mental health support services, nutrition education, and stress management workshops,” she added.

Dana pointed out that many organisations are investing more in these areas to attract and retain talent as they recognise the importance of“earning back the office commute”.