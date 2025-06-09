Esports Business Analysis Report 2025: Saudi Arabia And Key Industries Target Esports For Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the "Business of Esports 2025" report, an in-depth analysis of elite gaming competitions, media, and sponsorship rights. Uncover global trends, team profiles, and social media insights. Key players include Twitch, YouTube, and Saudi Arabia's strategic esports investment. Explore the commercial landscape and major sponsorship deals shaping the future of esports.

The "Business of Esports 2025" report takes a deep dive into the world of elite, professional video gaming competitions in the world. The report explores the biggest rights across esports, specifically looking at the main media and sponsorship rights across the biggest competitions, as well the main sponsorship rights and annual values of many of the leading teams. The report also looks at market viewership, profiles individual teams and offers social media following comparisons against gamers, teams and other sports competitions.

Twitch and YouTube remain the most popular platforms for esports viewership. Saudi Arabia continues to target esports for its global growth strategy, alongside traditional sports. Technology, media & telecommunications and consumer goods industries are linked to the most prominent sponsorship deals.

Overview of the media rights landscape. Global media and sponsor partners explored. Breakdown of the sponsorship deals including annual values. Individual team profiles. Team market comparison by sponsorship. Connected social media followers.

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across the world of esports. The report breaks down these commercial partnerships with the differnet leadings groups in the space and breaks down the leading partnerships across some of the most popular competing teams, highlighting brands with signifncant investment in esports.

Esports continues to grow and reach a unique audience that fans are eager ot reach. Esports is targeting further international growth through around the world, with Saudi Arabia having grown its position as an area of influence for esports in recent yeats. visiting

