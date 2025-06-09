Inbound Tourism To Charm Of Jiangsu: Discover Jiangsu, Understand China
The five-day itinerary was an immersive cultural exploration journey. Foreign friends climbed the Huaguo Mountain in Lianyungang to admire the variously shaped peaks, entered the ancient opera stage in Huai'an to enjoy the 300-year-old intangible cultural heritage performance of Huai Opera, strolled along the Dongguan Ancient Street in Yangzhou at night to taste the Four Joy Dumplings and other Huaiyang desserts, and visited the Qiao Garden in Taizhou, a model of classical gardens, to experience the elegance of the gardens. Foreign travel agents said that this was a wonderful experience of the integration of culture and beautiful scenery, and they would immediately investigate and customize a "deep tour of Jiangsu" route upon their return home.
Constantly enhancing and promoting inbound tourism is an important task that all levels of departments of Jiangsu's culture and tourism have been continuously exploring. It is understood that at the cultural and tourism exchange event "Inbound Tourism Jiangsu: A Meeting with Cultural Exchange" hosted by the "Charm of Jiangsu" Global Communication Center on February 27 this year, experts in Chinese and foreign culture and tourism, representatives of leading platforms, and foreign social media influencers discussed "How to Make the World Understand Jiangsu".
Li Xinjian, a special researcher at the Tourism Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out that it is crucial to optimize products and services to deepen the innovative development of inbound tourism in Jiangsu. "We should start from aspects such as publicity and marketing, visa systems, payment environment, network control, and product innovation, to create an inbound tourism experience with distinct Jiangsu characteristics."
A senior expert in strategic development of Ant Group introduced that Alipay has been interconnected with e-wallets in many countries worldwide. When foreign tourists come to Jiangsu, they can directly open their own payment app and complete the payment.
An American travel blogger shared their experience: "Generation Z craves 'tangible Chinese stories' -- learning tie-dye in Zhouzhuang or bonsai pruning in Yangzhou. These immersive experiences are the key to cultural communication." The head of the tourism industry at rednote believes that in-depth cultural interaction is far more communicable than checklist-style sightseeing. It is necessary to make tourists become the "co-creators" and "sharers" of Jiangsu's stories.
In recent years, the cultural and tourism department of Jiangsu Province has introduced a series of convenient measures to enhance the experience of international tourists: A "Charm of Jiangsu" Tourism Information Service Center was set up at Terminal 2 of Nanjing Lukou International Airport, providing "one-stop" services such as attraction reservations, tour guide services, foreign currency exchange, and mobile phone card application for inbound tourists; a direct bus service from Lukou Airport to Niu Shou Mountain Scenic Area was also launched to offer a convenient experience of "arriving at the scenic spot upon landing". An overseas tourist commented: "This convenient experience makes us look forward to our journey in China."
