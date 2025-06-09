Housefull 5 OTT Details: Know When And Where To Watch Akshay Kumar Starrer

An OTT update for Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 is out! While it's not streaming yet, details about its digital release have surfaced. Check full information here.

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 has received a great response. The film's performance was crucial for the actor, and it delivered strong numbers. According to trade analysts cited by Sacnilk, the film collected a net of ₹87 crore in India within three days-₹24 crore on Day 1, ₹31 crore on Day 2, and ₹32 crore on Day 3. A new report suggests that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights to the film.

Housefull is one of Bollywood's biggest comedy franchises. Housefull 5, the fifth film in this franchise, maintains the humor, confusion, and mystery. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film incorporates all the elements that made the Housefull films hits. The film boasts a large star cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjit, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Aakashdeep Sabir.

Akshay Kumar's previous release was Kesari Chapter Two, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer in the film, which tells the story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar also portrays Shankar Nair in a film about the life of Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair, the only Malayali to become president of the Indian National Congress and the only Indian in the Viceroy's Council.

The film is inspired by the book 'The Case That Shook the Empire' written by Shankar Nair's grandson and writer Raghu Palat, and his wife, Pushpa Palat. Shashwat Sachdev composed the music for the film. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra & Anand Tiwari.