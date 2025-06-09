Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mumbai Locals To Get Automatic Doors: BIG Decision From Railway Board After Mumbra Tragedy

2025-06-09 03:10:00
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Railway Board has taken two important decisions which is all rakes under manufacturing for Mumbai Suburban will have automatic door closer facilities and all rakes in service will be redesigned and door closure facility will be provided in these rakes of Mumbai Suburban.

