403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bringing Yoga to the World: An Exclusive Conversation with Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Ji on the Deeper Meaning around International Yoga Day 2025
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) ..
On International Yoga Day 2025, history is in the making. At the heart of this monumental movement stands Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, one of India’s most revered Yoga Masters, who—along with his dedicated team at Akshar Yoga Kendraa—is set to attempt 12 Guinness World Records in Yogasanas. This unprecedented feat follows a decade of large-scale, high-energy yoga gatherings and builds on the legacy of nine existing world records. More than just a show of physical endurance, this initiative is a celebration of India’s ancient yogic wisdom and a global tribute to the transformative power of Yoga. In this exclusive interview, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares the inspiration, discipline, global vision, and deep spiritual intent behind this extraordinary undertaking—and how it aligns with India’s journey as a global spiritual beacon.
1. You're about to create history by attempting 12 Guinness World Records—what inspired this monumental idea?
Akshar Yoga Kendraa have been organizing such events annually for the past 10 years, ever since the inception of International Yoga Day. In earlier years, we hosted large-scale Skill Gatherings and noticed how introducing a competitive element sparked a great deal of excitement and energy among participants.
One standout event was when we organized 300 Surya Namaskars (Sun Salutations). It took nearly 6 to 6.5 hours to complete, and the impact was phenomenal. Not only did it bring discipline and focus to the students, but it also deeply energized all the yoga practitioners involved. It became clear that a healthy competition can inspire people to push their limits and discover their true potential.
We’ve already set 9 Guinness world Records in the past, and this year’s 12 Guinness World Records attempt is a continuation of that journey. The inspiration stems from the success and positivity of our earlier events. We’ve been preparing intensively for the past months, and we believe this initiative will be a proud moment for India on the global stage.
2. How does this initiative align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's global vision for Yoga?
Yoga is a profound part of India’s cultural heritage—it is a gift from India to the entire world, promoting well-being and harmony. Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji deeply understood this and took a visionary step by introducing Yoga on the global platform. It was through his initiative that, in 2015, the United Nations officially recognized International Yoga Day, marking a historic moment of global acknowledgment.
This initiative perfectly aligns with Modi Ji’s vision of “One World, One Health” through Yoga. His thought leadership emphasizes the power of Yoga in building a healthier, united world. With our upcoming event, we are proud to embody this vision. Participants from numerous countries—including Japan, France, the UK, the USA, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and many more—are joining us, having prepared especially for this program.
It’s important to realize that when even one person in a household practices Yoga, the positive impact spreads throughout the family. Imagine the ripple effect when such practices happen on a global scale. That’s the power of Yoga.
Through this large-scale initiative, we believe the International Day of Yoga 2025 will witness the world coming together—dedicating itself to peace, strength, and unity through Yoga.
3. What message are you hoping to send to the world through this mega-attempt?
This mega-attempt is meant to guide people toward the importance of setting and pursuing meaningful goals. Our message to the world is simple yet powerful: set a goal for yourself, and then move toward it with full dedication and hard work.
Through this initiative, we want to inspire individuals across the globe to recognize their potential, stay committed, and channel their energy towards purposeful growth. Whether in Yoga or in life, the journey begins with a clear intention—and great things follow when you stay consistent in your efforts.
4. In what ways will these 12 world record attempts promote India’s ancient yoga heritage worldwide?
Yoga, in itself, is a timeless heritage. It requires no external validation—its value has already been recognized globally. The United Nations has declared an International Day of Yoga, and globally, it is acknowledged as a priceless cultural and spiritual gift.
These 12 world record attempts are not aimed at adding to Yoga’s greatness—Yoga is already complete, ancient, and supreme. Instead, these efforts are meant to raise awareness, to bring more people closer to this profound science of life. Through these initiatives, we want to inspire every individual, every household, to connect with this practice and experience its transformative power. This movement also aligns with the vigorous efforts of the Ministry of AYUSH, which has been consistently working to promote Yoga and India’s holistic health systems on the global stage.
The real goal is to awaken consciousness. By dedicating these world record attempts to the great ancient Masters who gifted us this knowledge, we honour their legacy. This is our tribute to the powerful wisdom they preserved and passed down—now it’s our responsibility to carry it forward and share it with the world.
5. Do you see this as a defining moment for India to re-establish its spiritual leadership on the global stage?
Absolutely. Not just us, but people across the world recognize that India is the land of spirituality. Whether it is Himachal, Kashi, Vrindavan, or Rishikesh—each of these places carries a divine and sacred energy that draws seekers from around the globe. Those in search of deeper meaning, healing, or transformation often turn to the Himalayas and the spiritual roots of India for guidance.
Ask anyone around the world about the spiritual capital of the world, and India is the name that comes first. Initiatives like these—focused on Yoga, spirituality, and Ayurveda—not only celebrate our heritage but also serve to spread it in its purest form across the world.
Yes, this is indeed a defining moment. Through such large-scale, purposeful efforts, we are helping to reaffirm and re-establish India’s position as a Yoga & Spiritual leader on the global stage.
6. What are the key challenges in preparing for 12 different Guinness World Record attempts simultaneously?
Preparing for 12 different Guinness World Record attempts at once is certainly a monumental task. The Guinness process itself is known to be rigorous, especially when attempting records with large groups. It requires immense planning, coordination, and adherence to strict guidelines.
One of the biggest challenges lies in the logistics—arranging the venue, managing documentation, following official protocols, and ensuring everything is perfectly synchronized. Individual record attempts are challenging in their own right, but group attempts elevate the complexity.
What makes it even more demanding is our vision to include participants from all walks of life—not just our in-house students from Akshar Yoga Kendraa. This year, we have individuals from the Indian Army, Air Force, Karnataka Police, Foreign Nationals, Students from various schools & colleges, homemakers, yoga enthusiasts, and business professionals.
Training such a diverse group, aligning their schedules, and bringing them to the same performance level requires dedication, patience, and an efficient system. Fortunately, our Akshar Yoga Kendraa team is strong, capable, and experienced, which makes handling such a large-scale operation possible.
Despite the challenges, when everyone unites with a shared purpose, even the most ambitious goals become achievable.
7. What kind of preparation and discipline is required from the participants and your core team to achieve this feat?
Both the participants and our core team must commit to intense preparation and discipline to accomplish this extraordinary task.
For the core team, the responsibility starts with having complete knowledge and mastery over all 12 asanas—this includes their techniques, timing, and execution. Beyond their own training, the team must also travel to various locations across the country to train diverse participant groups. These include schools, colleges, police departments, the Indian Army, Air Force, and other institutions. The training must be adapted to each group's environment and schedule, which demands excellent planning and flexibility.
For the participants, discipline is equally critical. Each asana has a specific duration and form that must be maintained. Participants must first understand the exact alignment and timing of each posture, and then rigorously practice to perfect it.
Once they are trained, they must continue regular practice to ensure they can confidently perform during the final record attempt. This level of consistency and commitment—from both trainers and participants—is what will make the entire mission successful. It's about building not just physical strength, but also mental focus and a spirit of unity.
8. Are you involving international yoga practitioners or is this an all-India movement?
While this is primarily being conducted in India, it is not limited to Indian participants alone. Yoga practitioners from across the country are, of course, actively involved—but this initiative is also open to yoga enthusiasts from around the world.
International participants are joining in large numbers, and the scale of participation is truly global. Since we are attempting 12 different records, with separate participant numbers for each, we’ve organized the structure accordingly. It is not necessary for everyone to perform all records at once; instead, we have segmented the attempts to accommodate the diversity of our participants.
We’ve already received participation confirmations from over 40 countries, including Hong- Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and many more. This clearly demonstrates that our movement is both national and international in spirit, reflecting the truly global and unifying nature of yoga in today’s world.
9. What has been your spiritual journey leading up to this point, and how has yoga shaped your life?
This question holds great significance, especially in the early stages of one’s journey. But once you've walked deeply on the spiritual path and crossed certain thresholds, distinctions between past, present, and future begin to dissolve. Life is lived moment to moment—not worrying about what has passed or what is yet to come. The true essence of spirituality lies in living fully in the present, making each moment powerful and beautiful.
This is the way I now live—deeply anchored in the present. I focus on working not just for myself, but also to uplift the state, the nation, and society at large. Our actions must be aligned with prosperity, clarity, and a higher path.
Yoga has played a transformative role in this journey. Every asana carries the potential to reshape not only your physical body but also your mind, intellect, and soul. Think about it: if just a few months of practice can visibly change your physical form—helping with something as popular as weight loss—imagine the internal transformation that occurs with consistent, long-term practice.
And when your path is guided by the teachings of the Himalayas, the transformation is not just progressive, it is deeply positive. One must continue on this journey with tireless dedication and unwavering discipline. That is the essence of my spiritual path, and yoga has been its heartbeat.
10. If you could deliver one message to the world on International Yoga Day 2025, what would it be?
The great sages, rishis, and masters of our tradition have already delivered the most important messages to the world—I simply echo their timeless wisdom.
My message is this: the life you have received is sacred. Do not let it go to waste.
Strive to understand the deeper truth of your existence. Discover your true purpose, and once you recognize your goal, pursue it with all your strength, energy, and determination. This is what International Yoga Day should remind us of—that our lives are meaningful, powerful, and full of potential.
The more powerful and prosperous you become in your inner journey, the more beautifully your outer life will unfold. Let yoga guide you toward this realization.
Akshar Yoga Kendraa is celebrating International Yoga Day under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar in a historic way with an attempt to set 12 new Guinness World Records in Yogasanas, adding to its legacy of 9 existing records. The grand event will take place at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, with participants from across India and around the world coming together to mark this extraordinary celebration of yoga.
On International Yoga Day 2025, history is in the making. At the heart of this monumental movement stands Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, one of India’s most revered Yoga Masters, who—along with his dedicated team at Akshar Yoga Kendraa—is set to attempt 12 Guinness World Records in Yogasanas. This unprecedented feat follows a decade of large-scale, high-energy yoga gatherings and builds on the legacy of nine existing world records. More than just a show of physical endurance, this initiative is a celebration of India’s ancient yogic wisdom and a global tribute to the transformative power of Yoga. In this exclusive interview, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares the inspiration, discipline, global vision, and deep spiritual intent behind this extraordinary undertaking—and how it aligns with India’s journey as a global spiritual beacon.
1. You're about to create history by attempting 12 Guinness World Records—what inspired this monumental idea?
Akshar Yoga Kendraa have been organizing such events annually for the past 10 years, ever since the inception of International Yoga Day. In earlier years, we hosted large-scale Skill Gatherings and noticed how introducing a competitive element sparked a great deal of excitement and energy among participants.
One standout event was when we organized 300 Surya Namaskars (Sun Salutations). It took nearly 6 to 6.5 hours to complete, and the impact was phenomenal. Not only did it bring discipline and focus to the students, but it also deeply energized all the yoga practitioners involved. It became clear that a healthy competition can inspire people to push their limits and discover their true potential.
We’ve already set 9 Guinness world Records in the past, and this year’s 12 Guinness World Records attempt is a continuation of that journey. The inspiration stems from the success and positivity of our earlier events. We’ve been preparing intensively for the past months, and we believe this initiative will be a proud moment for India on the global stage.
2. How does this initiative align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's global vision for Yoga?
Yoga is a profound part of India’s cultural heritage—it is a gift from India to the entire world, promoting well-being and harmony. Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji deeply understood this and took a visionary step by introducing Yoga on the global platform. It was through his initiative that, in 2015, the United Nations officially recognized International Yoga Day, marking a historic moment of global acknowledgment.
This initiative perfectly aligns with Modi Ji’s vision of “One World, One Health” through Yoga. His thought leadership emphasizes the power of Yoga in building a healthier, united world. With our upcoming event, we are proud to embody this vision. Participants from numerous countries—including Japan, France, the UK, the USA, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and many more—are joining us, having prepared especially for this program.
It’s important to realize that when even one person in a household practices Yoga, the positive impact spreads throughout the family. Imagine the ripple effect when such practices happen on a global scale. That’s the power of Yoga.
Through this large-scale initiative, we believe the International Day of Yoga 2025 will witness the world coming together—dedicating itself to peace, strength, and unity through Yoga.
3. What message are you hoping to send to the world through this mega-attempt?
This mega-attempt is meant to guide people toward the importance of setting and pursuing meaningful goals. Our message to the world is simple yet powerful: set a goal for yourself, and then move toward it with full dedication and hard work.
Through this initiative, we want to inspire individuals across the globe to recognize their potential, stay committed, and channel their energy towards purposeful growth. Whether in Yoga or in life, the journey begins with a clear intention—and great things follow when you stay consistent in your efforts.
4. In what ways will these 12 world record attempts promote India’s ancient yoga heritage worldwide?
Yoga, in itself, is a timeless heritage. It requires no external validation—its value has already been recognized globally. The United Nations has declared an International Day of Yoga, and globally, it is acknowledged as a priceless cultural and spiritual gift.
These 12 world record attempts are not aimed at adding to Yoga’s greatness—Yoga is already complete, ancient, and supreme. Instead, these efforts are meant to raise awareness, to bring more people closer to this profound science of life. Through these initiatives, we want to inspire every individual, every household, to connect with this practice and experience its transformative power. This movement also aligns with the vigorous efforts of the Ministry of AYUSH, which has been consistently working to promote Yoga and India’s holistic health systems on the global stage.
The real goal is to awaken consciousness. By dedicating these world record attempts to the great ancient Masters who gifted us this knowledge, we honour their legacy. This is our tribute to the powerful wisdom they preserved and passed down—now it’s our responsibility to carry it forward and share it with the world.
5. Do you see this as a defining moment for India to re-establish its spiritual leadership on the global stage?
Absolutely. Not just us, but people across the world recognize that India is the land of spirituality. Whether it is Himachal, Kashi, Vrindavan, or Rishikesh—each of these places carries a divine and sacred energy that draws seekers from around the globe. Those in search of deeper meaning, healing, or transformation often turn to the Himalayas and the spiritual roots of India for guidance.
Ask anyone around the world about the spiritual capital of the world, and India is the name that comes first. Initiatives like these—focused on Yoga, spirituality, and Ayurveda—not only celebrate our heritage but also serve to spread it in its purest form across the world.
Yes, this is indeed a defining moment. Through such large-scale, purposeful efforts, we are helping to reaffirm and re-establish India’s position as a Yoga & Spiritual leader on the global stage.
6. What are the key challenges in preparing for 12 different Guinness World Record attempts simultaneously?
Preparing for 12 different Guinness World Record attempts at once is certainly a monumental task. The Guinness process itself is known to be rigorous, especially when attempting records with large groups. It requires immense planning, coordination, and adherence to strict guidelines.
One of the biggest challenges lies in the logistics—arranging the venue, managing documentation, following official protocols, and ensuring everything is perfectly synchronized. Individual record attempts are challenging in their own right, but group attempts elevate the complexity.
What makes it even more demanding is our vision to include participants from all walks of life—not just our in-house students from Akshar Yoga Kendraa. This year, we have individuals from the Indian Army, Air Force, Karnataka Police, Foreign Nationals, Students from various schools & colleges, homemakers, yoga enthusiasts, and business professionals.
Training such a diverse group, aligning their schedules, and bringing them to the same performance level requires dedication, patience, and an efficient system. Fortunately, our Akshar Yoga Kendraa team is strong, capable, and experienced, which makes handling such a large-scale operation possible.
Despite the challenges, when everyone unites with a shared purpose, even the most ambitious goals become achievable.
7. What kind of preparation and discipline is required from the participants and your core team to achieve this feat?
Both the participants and our core team must commit to intense preparation and discipline to accomplish this extraordinary task.
For the core team, the responsibility starts with having complete knowledge and mastery over all 12 asanas—this includes their techniques, timing, and execution. Beyond their own training, the team must also travel to various locations across the country to train diverse participant groups. These include schools, colleges, police departments, the Indian Army, Air Force, and other institutions. The training must be adapted to each group's environment and schedule, which demands excellent planning and flexibility.
For the participants, discipline is equally critical. Each asana has a specific duration and form that must be maintained. Participants must first understand the exact alignment and timing of each posture, and then rigorously practice to perfect it.
Once they are trained, they must continue regular practice to ensure they can confidently perform during the final record attempt. This level of consistency and commitment—from both trainers and participants—is what will make the entire mission successful. It's about building not just physical strength, but also mental focus and a spirit of unity.
8. Are you involving international yoga practitioners or is this an all-India movement?
While this is primarily being conducted in India, it is not limited to Indian participants alone. Yoga practitioners from across the country are, of course, actively involved—but this initiative is also open to yoga enthusiasts from around the world.
International participants are joining in large numbers, and the scale of participation is truly global. Since we are attempting 12 different records, with separate participant numbers for each, we’ve organized the structure accordingly. It is not necessary for everyone to perform all records at once; instead, we have segmented the attempts to accommodate the diversity of our participants.
We’ve already received participation confirmations from over 40 countries, including Hong- Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and many more. This clearly demonstrates that our movement is both national and international in spirit, reflecting the truly global and unifying nature of yoga in today’s world.
9. What has been your spiritual journey leading up to this point, and how has yoga shaped your life?
This question holds great significance, especially in the early stages of one’s journey. But once you've walked deeply on the spiritual path and crossed certain thresholds, distinctions between past, present, and future begin to dissolve. Life is lived moment to moment—not worrying about what has passed or what is yet to come. The true essence of spirituality lies in living fully in the present, making each moment powerful and beautiful.
This is the way I now live—deeply anchored in the present. I focus on working not just for myself, but also to uplift the state, the nation, and society at large. Our actions must be aligned with prosperity, clarity, and a higher path.
Yoga has played a transformative role in this journey. Every asana carries the potential to reshape not only your physical body but also your mind, intellect, and soul. Think about it: if just a few months of practice can visibly change your physical form—helping with something as popular as weight loss—imagine the internal transformation that occurs with consistent, long-term practice.
And when your path is guided by the teachings of the Himalayas, the transformation is not just progressive, it is deeply positive. One must continue on this journey with tireless dedication and unwavering discipline. That is the essence of my spiritual path, and yoga has been its heartbeat.
10. If you could deliver one message to the world on International Yoga Day 2025, what would it be?
The great sages, rishis, and masters of our tradition have already delivered the most important messages to the world—I simply echo their timeless wisdom.
My message is this: the life you have received is sacred. Do not let it go to waste.
Strive to understand the deeper truth of your existence. Discover your true purpose, and once you recognize your goal, pursue it with all your strength, energy, and determination. This is what International Yoga Day should remind us of—that our lives are meaningful, powerful, and full of potential.
The more powerful and prosperous you become in your inner journey, the more beautifully your outer life will unfold. Let yoga guide you toward this realization.
Akshar Yoga Kendraa is celebrating International Yoga Day under the guidance of Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar in a historic way with an attempt to set 12 new Guinness World Records in Yogasanas, adding to its legacy of 9 existing records. The grand event will take place at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, with participants from across India and around the world coming together to mark this extraordinary celebration of yoga.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment